Oumar Kane Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 3-1-0

FAQ's

Oumar Kane next fight? N/A

Oumar Kane last fight? Oumar Kane lost their last fight against Kirill Grishenko by TKO (Retirement) on Apr. 28, 2021 at One Championship - One on TNT 4.

Is Oumar Kane retired? Oumar Kane last fought Kirill Grishenko 1 year and 24 days ago, and should be considered active.

Should I bet on Oumar Kane ? N/A

Where is Oumar Kane from? Oumar Kane is from Thiaroye sur Mer, Senegal.

Has Oumar Kane ever been knocked out? Oumar Kane has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Retirement) from Kirill Grishenko on Apr. 28, 2021 at One Championship - One on TNT 4