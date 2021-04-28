|Last Fight:
|Kirill Grishenko
|Age:
|30
|Height
|6'4"
|Weight
|265 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Reug Reug"
|Nationality:
|Senegal
|Association:
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Kirill Grishenko
|One Championship - One on TNT 4
Apr/28/2021
|TKO (Retirement)
|Olivier Coste
|2
|5:00
|win
|Patrick Schmid
|One Championship - One on TNT 1
Apr/07/2021
|TKO (Punches)
|Mohamad Sulaiman
|1
|1:48
|win
|Alain Ngalani
|One Championship - Unbreakable 2
Jan/22/2021
|TKO (Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|4:32
|win
|Sofiane Boukichou
|Ares FC 1 - Ares Fighting Championship
Dec/14/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Rich Mitchell
|2
|1:20