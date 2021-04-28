x
Oumar Kane Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 3-1-0

Last Fight: Kirill Grishenko
Age: 30
Height 6'4"
Weight 265 lbs
Nick Name: "Reug Reug"
Nationality: Senegal
Association:
3 Wins
KO / TKO
3
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Social Media

Instagram

FAQ's

Oumar Kane next fight?
N/A
Oumar Kane last fight?
Oumar Kane lost their last fight against Kirill Grishenko by TKO (Retirement) on Apr. 28, 2021 at One Championship - One on TNT 4.
Is Oumar Kane retired?
Oumar Kane last fought Kirill Grishenko 1 year and 24 days ago, and should be considered active.
Should I bet on Oumar Kane?
N/A
Where is Oumar Kane from?
Oumar Kane is from Thiaroye sur Mer, Senegal.
Has Oumar Kane ever been knocked out?
Oumar Kane has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Retirement) from Kirill Grishenko on Apr. 28, 2021 at One Championship - One on TNT 4
How long has Oumar Kane been fighting?
Oumar Kane has been fighting for a period of 1 year 4 months and 14 days, their first fight was on Dec. 14, 2019 at Ares FC 1 - Ares Fighting Championship. They have accumalated roughly 22 minutes and 40 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Kirill Grishenko One Championship - One on TNT 4
Apr/28/2021 		TKO (Retirement) Olivier Coste 2 5:00
win Patrick Schmid One Championship - One on TNT 1
Apr/07/2021 		TKO (Punches) Mohamad Sulaiman 1 1:48
win Alain Ngalani One Championship - Unbreakable 2
Jan/22/2021 		TKO (Punches) Olivier Coste 1 4:32
win Sofiane Boukichou Ares FC 1 - Ares Fighting Championship
Dec/14/2019 		TKO (Punches) Rich Mitchell 2 1:20
