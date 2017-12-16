|Last Fight:
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Age:
|34
|Height
|5'11"
|Weight
|185 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Holy War Angel"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Chute Boxe USA
|Residence
|The Bronx, New York, United States
|Reach
|78 in (200 cm)
|Stance
|Southpaw
|Team
|ClassOneMMAAzeredoChuteBoxeBoxers Of WushuHolyWarAngelMMA
|Rank
|Black prajied in Muay Thai under Luiz Azeredo[citation needed] Black belt in Taekwondo under Joel Montero[citation needed] Black sash in Kung Fu Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Jose Luis Castro Cademartori Green belt in Shotokan Karate[citation needed]
|Years active
|2013–present
|University
|SUNY Morrisville, SUNY Oneonta, Alfred University
|Children
|Olugo Bamgbose (Son)
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Alessio Di Chirico
|UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos
Dec/16/2017
|KO (Knee)
|Herb Dean
|2
|2:14
|loss
|Paulo Costa
|UFC 212 - Aldo vs. Holloway
Jun/03/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|2
|1:06
|loss
|Cezar Ferreira
|UFC on Fox 19 - Teixeira vs. Evans
Apr/16/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|win
|Daniel Sarafian
|UFC Fight Night 83 - Cerrone vs. Oliveira
Feb/21/2016
|KO (Head Kick and Punches)
|James Chappell
|1
|1:00
|loss
|Uriah Hall
|UFC Fight Night 73 - Teixeira vs. St. Preux
Aug/08/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Herb Dean
|1
|2:32
|win
|Brian Booth
|ROC 51 - Ring of Combat 51
Jun/05/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:24
|win
|Bam Morris
|ROC 50 - Ring of Combat 50
Jan/23/2015
|TKO (Head Kick)
|Dan Mirigliotta
|1
|3:18
|win
|Steve Nichols
|ROC 49 - Ring of Combat 49
Sep/19/2014
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Liam Kerrigan
|1
|1:26
|win
|Michael Elshamy
|ROC 47 - Ring of Combat 47
Jan/24/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Keith Peterson
|1
|2:51
|win
|Fikret Darzanoff
|ROC 45 - Ring of Combat 45
Jun/14/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|2:45
|loss
|Tim Lutke
|ROC - Amateur 15
Feb/23/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Donnie Carolei
|3
|3:00
|win
|Casey Van Brookhoven
|GMMMA - Gold Medal MMA
Dec/21/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Donnie Carolei
|3
|3:00
|win
|Jesse Pew
|Krush Promotions - MMA Fight
Jun/01/2012
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Tom Velasquez
|1
|1:57