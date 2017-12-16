advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Oluwale Bamgbose Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 8-5-0

Oluwale was raised by traditional parents who were very strict. While growing up, Oluwale's parents instilled and encouraged high standards in education and values in Christianity. Oluwale credits God and his parents for his assertive understanding of what it takes to succeed in life. Bamgbose began training in karate at the age of 12 before later transitioning to Taekwondo.

Last Fight: Alessio Di Chirico
Age: 34
Height 5'11"
Weight 185 lbs
Nick Name: "The Holy War Angel"
Nationality: United States
Association: Chute Boxe USA
8 Wins
KO / TKO
7
87%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
12%
5 Losses
KO / TKO
3
60%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
2
40%

Wiki Stats

Residence The Bronx, New York, United States
Reach 78 in (200 cm)
Stance Southpaw
Team ClassOneMMAAzeredoChuteBoxeBoxers Of WushuHolyWarAngelMMA
Rank Black prajied in Muay Thai under Luiz Azeredo[citation needed] Black belt in Taekwondo under Joel Montero[citation needed] Black sash in Kung Fu Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Jose Luis Castro Cademartori Green belt in Shotokan Karate[citation needed]
Years active 2013–present
University SUNY Morrisville, SUNY Oneonta, Alfred University
Children Olugo Bamgbose (Son)

FAQ's

Oluwale Bamgbose next fight?
N/A
Oluwale Bamgbose last fight?
Oluwale Bamgbose lost their last fight against Alessio Di Chirico by KO (Knee) on Dec. 16, 2017 at UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos.
Is Oluwale Bamgbose retired?
Oluwale Bamgbose last fought Alessio Di Chirico 4 years 4 months and 17 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Oluwale Bamgbose from?
Oluwale Bamgbose is from New York, New York, United States.
Did Oluwale Bamgbose go to college?
Oluwale Bamgbose attended SUNY Morrisville, SUNY Oneonta, Alfred University.
Has Oluwale Bamgbose ever been knocked out?
Oluwale Bamgbose has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Knee) from Alessio Di Chirico on Dec. 16, 2017 at UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos
How long has Oluwale Bamgbose been fighting?
Oluwale Bamgbose has been fighting for a period of 5 years 6 months and 15 days, their first fight was on Jun. 01, 2012 at Krush Promotions - MMA Fight. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 10 minutes and 33 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Alessio Di Chirico UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos
Dec/16/2017 		KO (Knee) Herb Dean 2 2:14
loss Paulo Costa UFC 212 - Aldo vs. Holloway
Jun/03/2017 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 2 1:06
loss Cezar Ferreira UFC on Fox 19 - Teixeira vs. Evans
Apr/16/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 3 5:00
win Daniel Sarafian UFC Fight Night 83 - Cerrone vs. Oliveira
Feb/21/2016 		KO (Head Kick and Punches) James Chappell 1 1:00
loss Uriah Hall UFC Fight Night 73 - Teixeira vs. St. Preux
Aug/08/2015 		TKO (Punches) Herb Dean 1 2:32
win Brian Booth ROC 51 - Ring of Combat 51
Jun/05/2015 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:24
win Bam Morris ROC 50 - Ring of Combat 50
Jan/23/2015 		TKO (Head Kick) Dan Mirigliotta 1 3:18
win Steve Nichols ROC 49 - Ring of Combat 49
Sep/19/2014 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Liam Kerrigan 1 1:26
win Michael Elshamy ROC 47 - Ring of Combat 47
Jan/24/2014 		TKO (Punches) Keith Peterson 1 2:51
win Fikret Darzanoff ROC 45 - Ring of Combat 45
Jun/14/2013 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 1 2:45
loss Tim Lutke ROC - Amateur 15
Feb/23/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Donnie Carolei 3 3:00
win Casey Van Brookhoven GMMMA - Gold Medal MMA
Dec/21/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) Donnie Carolei 3 3:00
win Jesse Pew Krush Promotions - MMA Fight
Jun/01/2012 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Tom Velasquez 1 1:57
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x