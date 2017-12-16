Oluwale Bamgbose Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 8-5-0

FAQ's

Oluwale Bamgbose next fight? N/A

Oluwale Bamgbose last fight? Oluwale Bamgbose lost their last fight against Alessio Di Chirico by KO (Knee) on Dec. 16, 2017 at UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos.

Is Oluwale Bamgbose retired? Oluwale Bamgbose last fought Alessio Di Chirico 4 years 4 months and 17 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Oluwale Bamgbose from? Oluwale Bamgbose is from New York, New York, United States.

Did Oluwale Bamgbose go to college? Oluwale Bamgbose attended SUNY Morrisville, SUNY Oneonta, Alfred University.

Has Oluwale Bamgbose ever been knocked out? Oluwale Bamgbose has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Knee) from Alessio Di Chirico on Dec. 16, 2017 at UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos