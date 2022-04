Norifumi Yamamoto Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 18-6-0 NC(2)

FAQ's

Norifumi Yamamoto next fight? N/A

Norifumi Yamamoto last fight? Norifumi Yamamoto had a no contest in their last fight against Roman Salazar by No Contest (Accidental Eye Poke)John McCarthy on Feb. 28, 2015 at UFC 184 - Rousey vs. Zingano.

Is Norifumi Yamamoto retired? Norifumi Yamamoto last fought Roman Salazar 7 years 2 months and 7 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Norifumi Yamamoto from? Norifumi Yamamoto is from Tokyo, Kato, Japan.

Has Norifumi Yamamoto ever been knocked out? Norifumi Yamamoto has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Cut)Toshiharu Suzuki from Stephen Palling on May. 05, 2002 at Shooto - Treasure Hunt 6