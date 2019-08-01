Muhammed Lawal Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 21-10-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Muhammed Lawal next fight? N/A

Muhammed Lawal last fight? Muhammed Lawal lost their last fight against Andrew Kapel by KO (Punches)Jerin Valel on Nov. 08, 2019 at Bellator 233 - Salter vs. van Steenis.

Is Muhammed Lawal retired? Muhammed Lawal last fought Andrew Kapel 2 years 5 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Muhammed Lawal from? Muhammed Lawal is from Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Did Muhammed Lawal go to college? Muhammed Lawal attended Oklahoma State University University of Central Oklahoma.

Has Muhammed Lawal ever been knocked out? Muhammed Lawal has lost 7 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches)Jerin Valel from Andrew Kapel on Nov. 08, 2019 at Bellator 233 - Salter vs. van Steenis