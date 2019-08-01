advertisement - continue reading below
Muhammed Lawal Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 21-10-0 NC(1)

Lawal was raised along with his siblings by a single Muslim mother. Growing up Lawal was a fan of professional wrestling and began competing in wrestling at Plano East Senior High School in Plano, Texas. As a junior Lawal won a state title in the Greco-Roman category and also finished as a state runner-up. During his senior season Lawal went undefeated and became a state champion after defeating 171 pound favorite Barrett Lidji. Lawal also competed in football, earning All-District honors as a linebacker during his junior season and as a wide receiver in his senior season. Lawal also lettered in track and field.

Last Fight: Andrew Kapel
Age: 40
Height 6'0"
Weight 205 lbs
Nick Name: Muhammed Lawal
Nationality: United States
Association: American Top Team
21 Wins
KO / TKO
13
61%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
8
38%
10 Losses
KO / TKO
7
70%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
3
30%

Wiki Stats

Reach 79 in (201 cm)
Team American Top Team Mayweather Boxing
Rank NCAA Division I Wrestling
Years active 2008–2019
University Oklahoma State University University of Central Oklahoma

FAQ's

Muhammed Lawal next fight?
N/A
Muhammed Lawal last fight?
Muhammed Lawal lost their last fight against Andrew Kapel by KO (Punches)Jerin Valel on Nov. 08, 2019 at Bellator 233 - Salter vs. van Steenis.
Is Muhammed Lawal retired?
Muhammed Lawal last fought Andrew Kapel 2 years 5 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Muhammed Lawal from?
Muhammed Lawal is from Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Did Muhammed Lawal go to college?
Muhammed Lawal attended Oklahoma State University University of Central Oklahoma.
Has Muhammed Lawal ever been knocked out?
Muhammed Lawal has lost 7 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches)Jerin Valel from Andrew Kapel on Nov. 08, 2019 at Bellator 233 - Salter vs. van Steenis
How long has Muhammed Lawal been fighting?
Muhammed Lawal has been fighting for a period of 11 years 1 month and 10 days, their first fight was on Sep. 28, 2008 at Sengoku - Fifth Battle. They have accumalated roughly 5 hours, 1 minutes and 55 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Andrew Kapel Bellator 233 - Salter vs. van Steenis
Nov/08/2019 		KO (Punches)Jerin Valel Jerin Valel 1 1:22
loss Jiri Prochazka Rizin FF - Rizin 15
Apr/21/2019 		TKO (Punches)Minoru Toyonaga Minoru Toyonaga 3 3:02
loss Liam McGeary Bellator 213 - Macfarlane vs. Letourneau
Dec/15/2018 		TKO (Punches)Chris West Chris West 3 0:53
loss Ryan Bader Bellator 199 - Bader vs. King Mo
May/12/2018 		TKO (Punches)Mike Beltran Mike Beltran 1 0:15
win Quinton Jackson Bellator 175 - Rampage vs. King Mo 2
Mar/31/2017 		Decision (Unanimous)John McCarthy John McCarthy 3 5:00
loss Mirko Filipovic Rizin 3 - Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2016: 2nd Round
Dec/29/2016 		TKO (Punches)Yoshinori Umeki Yoshinori Umeki 2 1:41
win Satoshi Ishii Bellator 169 - King Mo vs. Ishii
Dec/16/2016 		Decision (Unanimous)Dan Miragliotta Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
loss Phil Davis Bellator 154 - Davis vs. King Mo
May/14/2016 		Decision (Unanimous)John McCarthy John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Jiri Prochazka Rizin Fighting Federation - Iza no Mai
Dec/31/2015 		KO (Punch)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 5:09
win Teodoras Aukstuolis Rizin Fighting Federation - Iza no Mai
Dec/31/2015 		Decision (Unanimous)John McCarthy John McCarthy 2 5:00
win Brett McDermott Rizin Fighting Federation - Saraba no Utake
Dec/29/2015 		KO (Punches)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 9:10
win Linton Vassell Bellator 142 - Dynamite
Sep/19/2015 		Decision (Unanimous)Edward Collantes Edward Collantes 2 5:00
win Cheick Kongo Bellator 134 - British Invasion
Feb/27/2015 		Decision (Split)John McCarthy John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Joe Vedepo Bellator 131 - Tito vs. Bonnar
Nov/15/2014 		TKO (Punches)Jason Herzog Jason Herzog 3 0:39
win Dustin Jacoby Bellator MMA - Bellator 123
Sep/05/2014 		TKO (Punches)John McCarthy John McCarthy 2 1:13
loss Quinton Jackson Bellator MMA - Bellator 120
May/17/2014 		Decision (Unanimous)John McCarthy John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Mikhail Zayats Bellator MMA - Bellator 110
Feb/28/2014 		Decision (Unanimous)Todd Anderson Todd Anderson 3 5:00
loss Emanuel Newton Bellator MMA - Bellator 106
Nov/02/2013 		Decision (Unanimous)Herb Dean Herb Dean 5 5:00
win Jacob Noe Bellator MMA - Bellator 97
Jul/31/2013 		TKO (Retirement)Jason Herzog Jason Herzog 3 2:51
win Seth Petruzelli Bellator MMA - Bellator 96
Jun/19/2013 		KO (Punch)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 1:35
loss Emanuel Newton Bellator MMA - Bellator 90
Feb/21/2013 		KO (Spinning Backfist)Rob Hinds Rob Hinds 1 2:35
win Przemyslaw Mysiala Bellator MMA - Bellator 86
Jan/24/2013 		TKO (Punches)Kerry Hatley Kerry Hatley 1 3:52
NC Lorenz Larkin Strikeforce - Rockhold vs. Jardine
Jan/07/2012 		No Contest (Overturned)Kim Winslow Kim Winslow 2 1:32
win Roger Gracie Strikeforce - Barnett vs. Kharitonov
Sep/10/2011 		KO (Punches)Jerry Poe Jerry Poe 1 4:33
loss Rafael Cavalcante Strikeforce - Houston
Aug/21/2010 		TKO (Punches and Elbows)John McCarthy John McCarthy 3 1:14
win Gegard Mousasi Strikeforce - Nashville
Apr/17/2010 		Decision (Unanimous)John McCarthy John McCarthy 5 5:00
win Mike Whitehead Strikeforce - Evolution
Dec/19/2009 		KO (Punches)Jon Schorle Jon Schorle 1 3:08
win Mark Kerr M-1 Global - Breakthrough
Aug/28/2009 		TKO (Punches)Chuck Wolfe Chuck Wolfe 1 0:25
win Ryo Kawamura Sengoku - Seventh Battle
Mar/20/2009 		Decision (Unanimous)Samio Kimura Samio Kimura 3 5:00
win Yukiya Naito Sengoku - No Ran 2009
Jan/04/2009 		TKO (Punches)Samio Kimura Samio Kimura 1 3:54
win Fabio Silva Sengoku - Sixth Battle
Nov/01/2008 		TKO (Punches)Kenichi Serizawa Kenichi Serizawa 3 0:41
win Travis Wiuff Sengoku - Fifth Battle
Sep/28/2008 		TKO (Punches)Yoshinori Umeki Yoshinori Umeki 1 2:11
