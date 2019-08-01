|Last Fight:
|Andrew Kapel
|Age:
|40
|Height
|6'0"
|Weight
|205 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"King Mo"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|American Top Team
|Reach
|79 in (201 cm)
|Team
|American Top Team Mayweather Boxing
|Rank
|NCAA Division I Wrestling
|Years active
|2008–2019
|University
|Oklahoma State University University of Central Oklahoma
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Andrew Kapel
|Bellator 233 - Salter vs. van Steenis
Nov/08/2019
|KO (Punches)
|Jerin Valel
|1
|1:22
|loss
|Jiri Prochazka
|Rizin FF - Rizin 15
Apr/21/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Minoru Toyonaga
|3
|3:02
|loss
|Liam McGeary
|Bellator 213 - Macfarlane vs. Letourneau
Dec/15/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|Chris West
|3
|0:53
|loss
|Ryan Bader
|Bellator 199 - Bader vs. King Mo
May/12/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|Mike Beltran
|1
|0:15
|win
|Quinton Jackson
|Bellator 175 - Rampage vs. King Mo 2
Mar/31/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Mirko Filipovic
|Rizin 3 - Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2016: 2nd Round
Dec/29/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|Yoshinori Umeki
|2
|1:41
|win
|Satoshi Ishii
|Bellator 169 - King Mo vs. Ishii
Dec/16/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Phil Davis
|Bellator 154 - Davis vs. King Mo
May/14/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Jiri Prochazka
|Rizin Fighting Federation - Iza no Mai
Dec/31/2015
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|1
|5:09
|win
|Teodoras Aukstuolis
|Rizin Fighting Federation - Iza no Mai
Dec/31/2015
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|2
|5:00
|win
|Brett McDermott
|Rizin Fighting Federation - Saraba no Utake
Dec/29/2015
|KO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|9:10
|win
|Linton Vassell
|Bellator 142 - Dynamite
Sep/19/2015
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Edward Collantes
|2
|5:00
|win
|Cheick Kongo
|Bellator 134 - British Invasion
Feb/27/2015
|Decision (Split)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Joe Vedepo
|Bellator 131 - Tito vs. Bonnar
Nov/15/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|0:39
|win
|Dustin Jacoby
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 123
Sep/05/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|2
|1:13
|loss
|Quinton Jackson
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 120
May/17/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Mikhail Zayats
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 110
Feb/28/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Todd Anderson
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Emanuel Newton
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 106
Nov/02/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|5
|5:00
|win
|Jacob Noe
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 97
Jul/31/2013
|TKO (Retirement)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|2:51
|win
|Seth Petruzelli
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 96
Jun/19/2013
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:35
|loss
|Emanuel Newton
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 90
Feb/21/2013
|KO (Spinning Backfist)
|Rob Hinds
|1
|2:35
|win
|Przemyslaw Mysiala
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 86
Jan/24/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|Kerry Hatley
|1
|3:52
|NC
|Lorenz Larkin
|Strikeforce - Rockhold vs. Jardine
Jan/07/2012
|No Contest (Overturned)
|Kim Winslow
|2
|1:32
|win
|Roger Gracie
|Strikeforce - Barnett vs. Kharitonov
Sep/10/2011
|KO (Punches)
|Jerry Poe
|1
|4:33
|loss
|Rafael Cavalcante
|Strikeforce - Houston
Aug/21/2010
|TKO (Punches and Elbows)
|John McCarthy
|3
|1:14
|win
|Gegard Mousasi
|Strikeforce - Nashville
Apr/17/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|5
|5:00
|win
|Mike Whitehead
|Strikeforce - Evolution
Dec/19/2009
|KO (Punches)
|Jon Schorle
|1
|3:08
|win
|Mark Kerr
|M-1 Global - Breakthrough
Aug/28/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|Chuck Wolfe
|1
|0:25
|win
|Ryo Kawamura
|Sengoku - Seventh Battle
Mar/20/2009
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Samio Kimura
|3
|5:00
|win
|Yukiya Naito
|Sengoku - No Ran 2009
Jan/04/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|Samio Kimura
|1
|3:54
|win
|Fabio Silva
|Sengoku - Sixth Battle
Nov/01/2008
|TKO (Punches)
|Kenichi Serizawa
|3
|0:41
|win
|Travis Wiuff
|Sengoku - Fifth Battle
Sep/28/2008
|TKO (Punches)
|Yoshinori Umeki
|1
|2:11