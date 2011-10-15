Momo LaBrute next fight?
N/A
Momo LaBrute last fight?
Momo LaBrute lost their last fight against
Arnold Quero by
KO (Knee to head) on
Oct. 15, 2011 at
100% Fight - Contenders 11.
Is Momo LaBrute retired?
Momo LaBrute last fought
Arnold Quero 10 years 7 months and 6 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Momo LaBrute?
N/A
Where is Momo LaBrute from?
Momo LaBrute is from .
Has Momo LaBrute ever been knocked out?
Momo LaBrute has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Knee to head) from Arnold Quero on Oct. 15, 2011 at 100% Fight - Contenders 11
How long has Momo LaBrute been fighting?
Momo LaBrute has been fighting for a period of 1 year 4 months and 3 days, their first fight was on Jun. 12, 2010 at FMC - Fighting Marcou Challenge 2. They have accumalated roughly 10 minutes and 17 seconds of professional combat.