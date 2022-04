Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 34-10-1 NC(1)

FAQ's

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira next fight? N/A

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira last fight? Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira lost their last fight against Stefan Struve by Decision (Unanimous) on Aug. 01, 2015 at UFC 190 - Rousey vs. Correia.

Is Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira retired? Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira last fought Stefan Struve 6 years 9 months and 1 day ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira from? Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira is from Vitoria da Conquista, Bahia, Brazil.

Has Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira ever been knocked out? Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch) from Roy Nelson on Apr. 11, 2014 at UFC Fight Night 39 - Nogueira vs. Nelson