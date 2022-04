Michael Trizano Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 16-2-0

FAQ's

Michael Trizano next fight? N/A

Michael Trizano last fight? Michael Trizano lost their last fight against Hakeem Dawodu by Decision (Unanimous) on Feb. 05, 2022 at UFC Fight Night 200 - Hermansson vs. Strickland.

Is Michael Trizano retired? Michael Trizano last fought Hakeem Dawodu 2 months and 28 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Michael Trizano from? Michael Trizano is from Ramsey, New Jersey, United States.

Has Michael Trizano ever been knocked out? Michael Trizano has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) to Grant Dawson on May / 18 / 2019 at UFC Fight Night 152 - Dos Anjos vs. Lee