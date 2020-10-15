Mike Kimbel Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 6-5-0

FAQ's

Mike Kimbel next fight? N/A

Mike Kimbel last fight? Mike Kimbel lost their last fight against Da'Mon Blackshear by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Oct. 15, 2020 at Bellator 249 - Cyborg vs. Blencowe.

Is Mike Kimbel retired? Mike Kimbel last fought Da'Mon Blackshear 1 year 6 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Mike Kimbel from? Mike Kimbel is from Waterbury, Connecticut, United States.

Has Mike Kimbel ever been knocked out? Mike Kimbel has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Chris Disonell on Aug. 24, 2019 at Bellator 225 - Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2