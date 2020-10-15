|Last Fight:
|Da'Mon Blackshear
|Age:
|25
|Height
|5'9"
|Weight
|135 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Savage"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Thunder Martial Arts Academy
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Da'Mon Blackshear
|Bellator 249 - Cyborg vs. Blencowe
Oct/15/2020
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Bryan Miner
|2
|4:14
|loss
|Chris Disonell
|Bellator 225 - Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2
Aug/24/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|4:54
|win
|Sebastian Ruiz
|Bellator 222 - MacDonald vs. Gracie
Jun/14/2019
|Decision (Split)
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|loss
|John Douma
|Bellator 215 - Mitrione vs. Kharitonov
Feb/15/2019
|Submission (Triangle Choke)
|Yves Lavigne
|1
|2:51
|win
|Alex Potts
|Bellator 207 - Mitrione vs. Bader
Oct/12/2018
|KO (Punches)
|Todd Anderson
|1
|0:06
|win
|Geoffrey Then
|Bellator 194 - Nelson vs. Mitrione
Feb/16/2018
|TKO (Slam and Punches)
|Keith Peterson
|1
|1:03
|win
|Stephen Pinard
|AMMO Fight League 3 - No Man's Land
Oct/21/2017
|KO (Punches)
|1
|1:21
|win
|Randy Francis
|AMMO Fight League 1 - Locked and Loaded
Feb/25/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|0:22
|loss
|Zachary Searle
|Premier FC 20 - Premier Fighting Championship 20
Jul/30/2016
|Submission (Armbar)
|2
|1:25
|win
|Steve Rivera
|WNXFA - Warrior Nation XFA 12
Mar/12/2016
|KO (Punch)
|1
|0:08
|loss
|Justin Valentin
|Premier FC 18 - Premier Fighting Championship 18
Nov/14/2015
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|3:00