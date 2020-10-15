advertisement - continue reading below
Mike Kimbel Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 6-5-0

Last Fight: Da'Mon Blackshear
Age: 25
Height 5'9"
Weight 135 lbs
Nick Name: "The Savage"
Nationality: United States
Association: Thunder Martial Arts Academy
6 Wins
KO / TKO
5
83%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
16%
5 Losses
KO / TKO
1
20%
Submission
3
60%
Decisions
1
20%

Wiki Stats

FAQ's

Mike Kimbel next fight?
N/A
Mike Kimbel last fight?
Mike Kimbel lost their last fight against Da'Mon Blackshear by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Oct. 15, 2020 at Bellator 249 - Cyborg vs. Blencowe.
Is Mike Kimbel retired?
Mike Kimbel last fought Da'Mon Blackshear 1 year 6 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Mike Kimbel from?
Mike Kimbel is from Waterbury, Connecticut, United States.
Has Mike Kimbel ever been knocked out?
Mike Kimbel has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Chris Disonell on Aug. 24, 2019 at Bellator 225 - Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2
How long has Mike Kimbel been fighting?
Mike Kimbel has been fighting for a period of 4 years 11 months and 1 day, their first fight was on Nov. 14, 2015 at Premier FC 18 - Premier Fighting Championship 18. They have accumalated roughly 59 minutes and 24 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Da'Mon Blackshear Bellator 249 - Cyborg vs. Blencowe
Oct/15/2020 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Bryan Miner 2 4:14
loss Chris Disonell Bellator 225 - Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2
Aug/24/2019 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 1 4:54
win Sebastian Ruiz Bellator 222 - MacDonald vs. Gracie
Jun/14/2019 		Decision (Split) Mike Beltran 3 5:00
loss John Douma Bellator 215 - Mitrione vs. Kharitonov
Feb/15/2019 		Submission (Triangle Choke) Yves Lavigne 1 2:51
win Alex Potts Bellator 207 - Mitrione vs. Bader
Oct/12/2018 		KO (Punches) Todd Anderson 1 0:06
win Geoffrey Then Bellator 194 - Nelson vs. Mitrione
Feb/16/2018 		TKO (Slam and Punches) Keith Peterson 1 1:03
win Stephen Pinard AMMO Fight League 3 - No Man's Land
Oct/21/2017 		KO (Punches) 1 1:21
win Randy Francis AMMO Fight League 1 - Locked and Loaded
Feb/25/2017 		TKO (Punches) 2 0:22
loss Zachary Searle Premier FC 20 - Premier Fighting Championship 20
Jul/30/2016 		Submission (Armbar) 2 1:25
win Steve Rivera WNXFA - Warrior Nation XFA 12
Mar/12/2016 		KO (Punch) 1 0:08
loss Justin Valentin Premier FC 18 - Premier Fighting Championship 18
Nov/14/2015 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 3:00
