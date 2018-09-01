advertisement - continue reading below
Mike Jackson Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 0-2-0 NC(1)

Last Fight: Phil Brooks
Age: 37
Height 6'2"
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: "The Truth"
Nationality: United States
Association: Main Street MMA
0 Wins
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%
2 Losses
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
1
50%
Decisions
1
50%

Wiki Stats

FAQ's

Mike Jackson next fight?
N/A
Mike Jackson last fight?
Mike Jackson had a no contest in their last fight against Phil Brooks by No Contest (Overturned) on Jun. 09, 2018 at UFC 225 - Whittaker vs. Romero 2.
Is Mike Jackson retired?
Mike Jackson last fought Phil Brooks 3 years 10 months and 24 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Mike Jackson from?
Mike Jackson is from Houston, Texas, United States.
Has Mike Jackson ever been knocked out?
Mike Jackson has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) to Mickey Gall on Feb / 06 / 2016 at UFC Fight Night 82 - Hendricks vs. Thompson
How long has Mike Jackson been fighting?
Mike Jackson has been fighting for a period of 8 years 8 months and 27 days, their first fight was on Sep. 12, 2009 at LB 12 - Lonestar Beatdown 12. They have accumalated roughly 28 minutes and 45 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
NC Phil Brooks UFC 225 - Whittaker vs. Romero 2
Jun/09/2018 		No Contest (Overturned) Kevin MacDonald 3 5:00
loss Mickey Gall UFC Fight Night 82 - Hendricks vs. Thompson
Feb/06/2016 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Yves Lavigne 1 0:45
loss Nick Felder LB 12 - Lonestar Beatdown 12
Sep/12/2009 		Decision (Unanimous) Kevin Hancock 3 3:00
