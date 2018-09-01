Mike Jackson Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 0-2-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Mike Jackson next fight? N/A

Mike Jackson last fight? Mike Jackson had a no contest in their last fight against Phil Brooks by No Contest (Overturned) on Jun. 09, 2018 at UFC 225 - Whittaker vs. Romero 2.

Is Mike Jackson retired? Mike Jackson last fought Phil Brooks 3 years 10 months and 24 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Mike Jackson from? Mike Jackson is from Houston, Texas, United States.

Has Mike Jackson ever been knocked out? Mike Jackson has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) to Mickey Gall on Feb / 06 / 2016 at UFC Fight Night 82 - Hendricks vs. Thompson