Mick Allen Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 1-0-0

Last Fight: Jesse Gibbins
Age: 2021
Height
Weight
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: Australia
Association:
1 Wins
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 70 in (178 cm)
Style Wrestling
Team Xtreme Couture (2006–2011, 2014–present) American Kickboxing Academy (2011–2014) Nova União
Rank Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Wrestling NCAA Division I Wrestling
Years active 2006–present (MMA)
University Michigan State University

FAQ's

Mick Allen next fight?
Mick Allen has 3 possible matchups with Dustin Poirier opening odds at -350, Tony Ferguson opening odds at -140, Jorge Masvidal opening odds at -300,
Mick Allen last fight?
Mick Allen won their last fight against Jesse Gibbins by TKO (Punches) on Feb. 23, 2013 at Valor Fight 4 - Supremacy.
Is Mick Allen retired?
Mick Allen last fought Jesse Gibbins 9 years 2 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Mick Allen?
Mick Allen has a 100% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Mick Allen betting fights, you would have lost $0.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.
Where is Mick Allen from?
Mick Allen is from Australia.
Did Mick Allen go to college?
Mick Allen attended Michigan State University.
Has Mick Allen ever been knocked out?
Mick Allen has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Mick Allen been fighting?
Mick Allen has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Feb. 23, 2013 at Valor Fight 4 - Supremacy. They have accumalated roughly 2 minutes and 22 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Jesse Gibbins Valor Fight 4 - Supremacy
Feb/23/2013 		TKO (Punches) Peter Hickmott 1 2:22
