Mick Allen Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 1-0-0

FAQ's

Mick Allen next fight? Mick Allen has 3 possible matchups with Dustin Poirier opening odds at -350, Tony Ferguson opening odds at -140, Jorge Masvidal opening odds at -300,

Mick Allen last fight? Mick Allen won their last fight against Jesse Gibbins by TKO (Punches) on Feb. 23, 2013 at Valor Fight 4 - Supremacy.

Is Mick Allen retired? Mick Allen last fought Jesse Gibbins 9 years 2 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Should I bet on Mick Allen ? Mick Allen has a 100% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.

According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Mick Allen betting fights, you would have lost $0.

Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.

Where is Mick Allen from? Mick Allen is from Australia.

Did Mick Allen go to college? Mick Allen attended Michigan State University.

Has Mick Allen ever been knocked out? Mick Allen has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.