Mick Allen next fight?
Mick Allen has 3 possible matchups with
Dustin Poirier opening odds at -350, Tony Ferguson opening odds at -140, Jorge Masvidal opening odds at -300,
Mick Allen last fight?
Mick Allen won their last fight against
Jesse Gibbins by
TKO (Punches) on
Feb. 23, 2013 at
Valor Fight 4 - Supremacy.
Is Mick Allen retired?
Mick Allen last fought
Jesse Gibbins 9 years 2 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Mick Allen?
Mick Allen has a 100% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Mick Allen betting fights, you would have lost $0.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.
Where is Mick Allen from?
Mick Allen is from Australia.
Did Mick Allen go to college?
Mick Allen attended Michigan State University.
Has Mick Allen ever been knocked out?
Mick Allen has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Mick Allen been fighting?
Mick Allen has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Feb. 23, 2013 at Valor Fight 4 - Supremacy. They have accumalated roughly 2 minutes and 22 seconds of professional combat.