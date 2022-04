Megan Anderson Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 11-5-0

FAQ's

Megan Anderson next fight? N/A

Megan Anderson last fight? Megan Anderson lost their last fight against Amanda Nunes by Submission (Reverse Triangle Armbar) on Mar. 06, 2021 at UFC 259 - Blachowicz vs. Adesanya.

Is Megan Anderson retired? Megan Anderson last fought Amanda Nunes 1 year 1 month and 27 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Megan Anderson from? Megan Anderson is from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Has Megan Anderson ever been knocked out? Megan Anderson has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 3 times their last loss coming by Submission (Reverse Triangle Armbar) to Amanda Nunes on Mar / 06 / 2021 at UFC 259 - Blachowicz vs. Adesanya