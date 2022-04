Marcus Aurelio Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 6-2-0

FAQ's

Marcus Aurelio next fight? N/A

Marcus Aurelio last fight? Marcus Aurelio lost their last fight against Christ Franck by Decision (Split) on Nov. 02, 2012 at BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 79.

Is Marcus Aurelio retired? Marcus Aurelio last fought Christ Franck 9 years 6 months and ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Marcus Aurelio from? Marcus Aurelio is from Recife, Brazil.

Has Marcus Aurelio ever been knocked out? Marcus Aurelio has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Triangle Choke) to Bastien Huveneers on Nov / 05 / 2005 at NAC 21 - North American Challenge 21