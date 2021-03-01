Marcus Almeida next fight?
N/A
Marcus Almeida last fight?
Marcus Almeida won their last fight against
Ji Won Kang by
Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on
Dec. 03, 2021 at
One Championship - Winter Warriors.
Is Marcus Almeida retired?
Marcus Almeida last fought
Ji Won Kang 4 months and 30 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Marcus Almeida from?
Marcus Almeida is from Sao Vicente, Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Has Marcus Almeida ever been knocked out?
Marcus Almeida has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Marcus Almeida been fighting?
Marcus Almeida has been fighting for a period of 2 months and 10 days, their first fight was on Sep. 24, 2021 at One Championship - Revolution. They have accumalated roughly 5 minutes and 22 seconds of combat.