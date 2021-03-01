Marcus Almeida Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 2-0-0

FAQ's

Marcus Almeida next fight? N/A

Marcus Almeida last fight? Marcus Almeida won their last fight against Ji Won Kang by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Dec. 03, 2021 at One Championship - Winter Warriors.

Is Marcus Almeida retired? Marcus Almeida last fought Ji Won Kang 4 months and 30 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Marcus Almeida from? Marcus Almeida is from Sao Vicente, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Has Marcus Almeida ever been knocked out? Marcus Almeida has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.