Marcus Almeida Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 2-0-0

Almeida was born and grew up in Santos, São Paulo. His sister started training Brazilian jiu-jitsu when Marcus was 14 years old, forcing him to come along to the gym so their father Clayton could keep an eye on her. Subsequently, Marcus and Clayton started training jiu-jitsu also, leading both to become black belts and the latter winning IBJJF Masters World Championship.

Last Fight: Ji Won Kang
Age: 31
Height 6'3"
Weight 220 lbs
Nick Name: "Buchecha"
Nationality: Brazil
Association: Checkmat
2 Wins
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
2
100%
Decisions
0
0%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%

Wiki Stats

Style Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Team Checkmat American Kickboxing Academy (2014–present) American Top Team (2020–present)
Rank 1st degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Rodrigo Cavaca
Years active 2021–present

FAQ's

Marcus Almeida next fight?
N/A
Marcus Almeida last fight?
Marcus Almeida won their last fight against Ji Won Kang by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Dec. 03, 2021 at One Championship - Winter Warriors.
Is Marcus Almeida retired?
Marcus Almeida last fought Ji Won Kang 4 months and 30 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Marcus Almeida from?
Marcus Almeida is from Sao Vicente, Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Has Marcus Almeida ever been knocked out?
Marcus Almeida has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Marcus Almeida been fighting?
Marcus Almeida has been fighting for a period of 2 months and 10 days, their first fight was on Sep. 24, 2021 at One Championship - Revolution. They have accumalated roughly 5 minutes and 22 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Ji Won Kang One Championship - Winter Warriors
Dec/03/2021 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Olivier Coste 1 2:27
win Anderson Silva One Championship - Revolution
Sep/24/2021 		Submission (North-South Choke) Justin Brown 1 2:55
