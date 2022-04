Magomed Mutaev Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 1-2-0

FAQ's

Magomed Mutaev next fight? N/A

Magomed Mutaev last fight? Magomed Mutaev won their last fight against Islam Magomedsaidov by Submission (Triangle Choke) on Apr. 11, 2021 at EFC - Eagle Fighting Championship: Selection 2.

Is Magomed Mutaev retired? Magomed Mutaev last fought Islam Magomedsaidov 1 year 1 month and 10 days ago, and should be considered active.

Should I bet on Magomed Mutaev ? N/A

Where is Magomed Mutaev from? Magomed Mutaev is from Dagestan, Russia.

Has Magomed Mutaev ever been knocked out? Magomed Mutaev has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) to Ali Shajbatov on Jan / 20 / 2018 at Serir MMA 3 - Serir 3: Derbent