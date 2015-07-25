Liu Xu last fight?
Liu Xu lost their last fight against
Cheng Lin by
TKO (Leg Injury) on
Jul. 25, 2015 at
M-1 Global - Road to M-1 China.
Is Liu Xu retired?
Liu Xu last fought
Cheng Lin 6 years 9 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Liu Xu?
Liu Xu has a 0% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Liu Xu betting fights, you would have lost $0.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.
Where is Liu Xu from?
Liu Xu is from Tianjin, China.
Has Liu Xu ever been knocked out?
Liu Xu has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Leg Injury) from Cheng Lin on Jul. 25, 2015 at M-1 Global - Road to M-1 China
How long has Liu Xu been fighting?
Liu Xu has been fighting for a period of 7 months and 6 days, their first fight was on Dec. 19, 2014 at One FC 24 - Dynasty of Champions. They have accumalated roughly 10 minutes and 0 seconds of professional combat.