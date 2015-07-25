Liu Xu Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 0-2-0

Liu Xu next fight? N/A

Liu Xu last fight? Liu Xu lost their last fight against Cheng Lin by TKO (Leg Injury) on Jul. 25, 2015 at M-1 Global - Road to M-1 China.

Is Liu Xu retired? Liu Xu last fought Cheng Lin 6 years 9 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Should I bet on Liu Xu ? Liu Xu has a 0% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.

According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Liu Xu betting fights, you would have lost $0.

Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.

Where is Liu Xu from? Liu Xu is from Tianjin, China.

Has Liu Xu ever been knocked out? Liu Xu has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Leg Injury) from Cheng Lin on Jul. 25, 2015 at M-1 Global - Road to M-1 China