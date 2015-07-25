advertisement - continue reading below
Liu Xu Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 0-2-0

Xu was born on 15 November 1979 in Beijing. In 1996, he entered Beijing Shenshahai Sports School [zh], where he was trained in sanshou and boxing under Mei Huizhi (梅惠志) and Zhang Xingzheng (张兴正). He competed at least twice at the Beijing Sanshou Invitational Tournament, finishing as the champion and the first runner-up, respectively. He became a sanshou coach at Shenshahai School after graduation.

Last Fight: Cheng Lin
Age: 28
Height
Weight 125 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: China
Association: K-1 Gym
0 Wins
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
2 Losses
KO / TKO
1
50%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
50%

Wiki Stats

Style Sanda

FAQ's

Liu Xu next fight?
N/A
Liu Xu last fight?
Liu Xu lost their last fight against Cheng Lin by TKO (Leg Injury) on Jul. 25, 2015 at M-1 Global - Road to M-1 China.
Is Liu Xu retired?
Liu Xu last fought Cheng Lin 6 years 9 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Liu Xu?
Liu Xu has a 0% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Liu Xu betting fights, you would have lost $0.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.
Where is Liu Xu from?
Liu Xu is from Tianjin, China.
Has Liu Xu ever been knocked out?
Liu Xu has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Leg Injury) from Cheng Lin on Jul. 25, 2015 at M-1 Global - Road to M-1 China
How long has Liu Xu been fighting?
Liu Xu has been fighting for a period of 7 months and 6 days, their first fight was on Dec. 19, 2014 at One FC 24 - Dynasty of Champions. They have accumalated roughly 10 minutes and 0 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Cheng Lin M-1 Global - Road to M-1 China
Jul/25/2015 		TKO (Leg Injury) 1 N/A
loss Wang Wei One FC 24 - Dynasty of Champions
Dec/19/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) Yuji Shimada 2 5:00
