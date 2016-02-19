|Last Fight:
|Dhafir Harris
|Age:
|48
|Height
|6'2"
|Weight
|225 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Kimbo Slice"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|American Top Team
|Reach
|77 in (200 cm)
|Style
|Boxing
|Team
|American Top Team
|Years active
|2007–2011, 2015–2016 (MMA)2011–2014 (Boxing)
|University
|University of Miami Bethune-Cookman University
|Children
|6
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|NC
|Dhafir Harris
|Bellator 149 - Shamrock vs. Gracie
Feb/19/2016
|No Contest
|John McCarthy
|3
|1:32
|win
|Ken Shamrock
|Bellator 138 - Unfinished Business
Jun/19/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|2:22
|loss
|Matt Mitrione
|UFC 113 - Machida vs. Shogun 2
May/08/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|2
|4:24
|win
|Houston Alexander
|UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale
Dec/05/2009
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Josh Rosenthal
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Seth Petruzelli
|EliteXC - Heat
Oct/04/2008
|TKO (Punches)
|Troy Waugh
|1
|0:14
|win
|James Thompson
|EliteXC - Primetime
May/31/2008
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|0:38
|win
|David Abbott
|EliteXC - Street Certified
Feb/16/2008
|KO (Punches)
|Troy Waugh
|1
|0:43
|win
|Bo Cantrell
|EliteXC - Renegade
Nov/10/2007
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|Steve Armstrong
|1
|0:19
|loss
|Roy Nelson
|UFC - The Ultimate Fighter Season 10 Opening Round, Day 2
Jun/10/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|Herb Dean
|2
|2:01
|loss
|Jay Ellis
|XFO - Trials 2
Oct/08/2005
|KO (Punch)
|1
|0:24