Kevin Randleman Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 17-16-0

FAQ's

Kevin Randleman next fight? N/A

Kevin Randleman last fight? Kevin Randleman lost their last fight against Magomedbag Agaev by Submission (Armbar) on May. 07, 2011 at FEFoMP - Mayor's Cup 2011.

Is Kevin Randleman retired? Kevin Randleman last fought Magomedbag Agaev 10 years 11 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Kevin Randleman from? Kevin Randleman is from Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Did Kevin Randleman go to college? Kevin Randleman attended Ohio State University Lindenwood University.

Has Kevin Randleman ever been knocked out? Kevin Randleman has lost 4 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Knee and Punches) from Quinton Jackson on Mar. 16, 2003 at Pride 25 - Body Blow