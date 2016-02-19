advertisement - continue reading below
Kevin Ferguson Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 5-4-0 NC(1)

Ferguson was born in Nassau, Bahamas, but moved to the United States as a child, growing up in Cutler Ridge, Florida. Ferguson was raised with his brother Devon and sister Renea by his mother Rosemary Clarke. In May of 1994, he married L. Shontae Ferguson, the mother of his children RaeChelle, Kevin II, and Kevinah. From this union, there are also three grandsons, Kevin III, Akieno, and Kimbo-Legacy, as well as one granddaughter, Isis. He went to Bel-Air Elementary School, where Ferguson was reportedly involved in his first fight with fellow student, Dominic Sauer, at 13 as he tried to defend a friend. Ferguson continued his studies at Cutler Ridge Middle School and later attended Richmond Heights Middle School. He attended Miami Palmetto High School, where he was the star middle linebacker. In 1992, his house in Perrine, Florida was destroyed by Hurricane Andrew, forcing him to live in his 1987 Nissan Pathfinder for a month.

Last Fight: Dhafir Harris
Age: 48
Height 6'2"
Weight 225 lbs
Nick Name: Kevin Ferguson
Nationality: United States
Association: American Top Team
5 Wins
KO / TKO
4
80%
Submission
1
20%
Decisions
1
20%
4 Losses
KO / TKO
4
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 77 in (200 cm)
Style Boxing
Team American Top Team
Years active 2007–2011, 2015–2016 (MMA)2011–2014 (Boxing)
University University of Miami Bethune-Cookman University
Children 6

FAQ's

Kevin Ferguson next fight?
N/A
Kevin Ferguson last fight?
Kevin Ferguson had a no contest in their last fight against Dhafir Harris by No ContestJohn McCarthy on Feb. 19, 2016 at Bellator 149 - Shamrock vs. Gracie.
Is Kevin Ferguson retired?
Kevin Ferguson last fought Dhafir Harris 6 years 2 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Kevin Ferguson from?
Kevin Ferguson is from Miami, Florida, United States.
Did Kevin Ferguson go to college?
Kevin Ferguson attended University of Miami Bethune-Cookman University.
Has Kevin Ferguson ever been knocked out?
Kevin Ferguson has lost 4 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches)Dan Miragliotta from Matt Mitrione on May. 08, 2010 at UFC 113 - Machida vs. Shogun 2
How long has Kevin Ferguson been fighting?
Kevin Ferguson has been fighting for a period of 10 years 4 months and 11 days, their first fight was on Oct. 08, 2005 at XFO - Trials 2. They have accumalated roughly 57 minutes and 37 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
NC Dhafir Harris Bellator 149 - Shamrock vs. Gracie
Feb/19/2016 		No ContestJohn McCarthy John McCarthy 3 1:32
win Ken Shamrock Bellator 138 - Unfinished Business
Jun/19/2015 		TKO (Punches)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 2:22
loss Matt Mitrione UFC 113 - Machida vs. Shogun 2
May/08/2010 		TKO (Punches)Dan Miragliotta Dan Miragliotta 2 4:24
win Houston Alexander UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale
Dec/05/2009 		Decision (Unanimous)Josh Rosenthal Josh Rosenthal 3 5:00
loss Seth Petruzelli EliteXC - Heat
Oct/04/2008 		TKO (Punches)Troy Waugh Troy Waugh 1 0:14
win James Thompson EliteXC - Primetime
May/31/2008 		TKO (Punches)Dan Miragliotta Dan Miragliotta 3 0:38
win David Abbott EliteXC - Street Certified
Feb/16/2008 		KO (Punches)Troy Waugh Troy Waugh 1 0:43
win Bo Cantrell EliteXC - Renegade
Nov/10/2007 		TKO (Submission to Punches)Steve Armstrong Steve Armstrong 1 0:19
loss Roy Nelson UFC - The Ultimate Fighter Season 10 Opening Round, Day 2
Jun/10/2009 		TKO (Punches)Herb Dean Herb Dean 2 2:01
loss Jay Ellis XFO - Trials 2
Oct/08/2005 		KO (Punch) 1 0:24
