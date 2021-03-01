Kevin Belingon Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 20-9-0

FAQ's

Kevin Belingon next fight? N/A

Kevin Belingon last fight? Kevin Belingon lost their last fight against Kwon Won Il by KO (Punch to the Body) on Dec. 03, 2021 at One Championship - Winter Warriors 2.

Is Kevin Belingon retired? Kevin Belingon last fought Kwon Won Il 4 months and 30 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Kevin Belingon from? Kevin Belingon is from Manila, Philippines.

Did Kevin Belingon go to college? Kevin Belingon attended University of the Cordilleras.

Has Kevin Belingon ever been knocked out? Kevin Belingon has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch to the Body) from Kwon Won Il on Dec. 03, 2021 at One Championship - Winter Warriors 2