Kevin Belingon Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 20-9-0

Belingon hails from Kiangan, Ifugao, Philippines. In his early childhood he idolized and admired movie icon Bruce Lee, which then inspired him to practice martial arts. Belingon pursued his passion in martial arts at the age of 17 and was eventually awarded a wushu scholarship to the University of the Cordilleras. He had success in wushu competition, becoming a Philippines national champion. After finishing college, Belingon stayed in Baguio.

Last Fight: Kwon Won Il
Age: 34
Height 5'5"
Weight 145 lbs
Nick Name: "The Silencer"
Nationality: Philippines
Association: Lakay MMA
20 Wins
KO / TKO
8
40%
Submission
4
20%
Decisions
9
45%
9 Losses
KO / TKO
2
22%
Submission
4
44%
Decisions
2
22%

Wiki Stats

Style Sanda, Dumog
Stance Orthodox
Team Team Lakay
Rank Black belt in Wushu
Years active 2007–present
University University of the Cordilleras

FAQ's

Kevin Belingon next fight?
N/A
Kevin Belingon last fight?
Kevin Belingon lost their last fight against Kwon Won Il by KO (Punch to the Body) on Dec. 03, 2021 at One Championship - Winter Warriors 2.
Is Kevin Belingon retired?
Kevin Belingon last fought Kwon Won Il 4 months and 30 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Kevin Belingon from?
Kevin Belingon is from Manila, Philippines.
Did Kevin Belingon go to college?
Kevin Belingon attended University of the Cordilleras.
Has Kevin Belingon ever been knocked out?
Kevin Belingon has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch to the Body) from Kwon Won Il on Dec. 03, 2021 at One Championship - Winter Warriors 2
How long has Kevin Belingon been fighting?
Kevin Belingon has been fighting for a period of 14 years 5 months and 4 days, their first fight was on Jun. 30, 2007 at URCC 10 - X. They have accumalated roughly 4 hours, 39 minutes and 18 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Kwon Won Il One Championship - Winter Warriors 2
Dec/03/2021 		KO (Punch to the Body) Justin Brown 2 0:52
loss John Lineker One Championship - Inside the Matrix 3
Oct/30/2020 		TKO (Punches) Justin Brown 2 1:16
loss Bibiano Fernandes One Championship - Century - Part 2
Oct/13/2019 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Kemp Cheng 2 2:16
loss Bibiano Fernandes One Championship - A New Era
Mar/31/2019 		Disqualification (Illegal Elbows) Olivier Coste 2 1:21
win Bibiano Fernandes One Championship - Heart of the Lion
Nov/09/2018 		Decision (Split) Olivier Coste 5 5:00
win Martin Nguyen One Championship - Reign of Kings
Jul/27/2018 		Decision (Unanimous) Olivier Coste 5 5:00
win Andrew Leone One Championship - Heroes of Honor
Apr/20/2018 		TKO (Spinning Back Kick and Punches) Olivier Coste 2 1:27
win Kevin Chung One Championship - Legends of the World
Nov/10/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Yuji Shimada 3 5:00
win Reece McLaren One Championship - Quest for Greatness
Aug/18/2017 		KO (Punches) Olivier Coste 1 1:02
win Toni Tauru One Championship - Kings of Destiny
Apr/21/2017 		TKO (Submission to Punches) Olivier Coste 1 2:27
win Muin Gafurov One Championship - State of Warriors
Oct/07/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Olivier Coste 3 5:00
loss Bibiano Fernandes One Championship 37 - Dynasty of Champions 5
Jan/23/2016 		Submission (Kimura) Olivier Coste 1 4:04
win Koetsu Okazaki One FC 23 - Warrior's Way
Dec/05/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) Yuji Shimada 3 5:00
loss Dae Hwan Kim One FC 14 - War of Nations
Mar/14/2014 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Yuji Shimada 1 4:39
win David Aranda Santacana One FC 13 - Moment of Truth
Dec/06/2013 		KO (Punches) Olivier Coste 1 2:53
loss Masakatsu Ueda One FC 9 - Rise to Power
May/31/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Yuji Shimada 3 5:00
win Thanh Vu One FC 8 - Kings and Champions
Apr/05/2013 		TKO (Punches) Kenichi Serizawa 2 1:00
win Yusup Saadulaev One FC 6 - Rise of Kings
Oct/06/2012 		TKO (Punches) Yuji Shimada 1 3:18
loss Soo Chul Kim One FC 5 - Pride of a Nation
Aug/31/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) Yuji Shimada 3 5:00
loss Masakazu Imanari One FC 3 - War of the Lions
Mar/31/2012 		Submission (Reverse Heel Hook) Yuji Shimada 1 1:18
win Isaac Tuling URCC 19 - Collision
Apr/02/2011 		TKO (Head Kick and Punches) 1 6:25
win Dalai Bayin Legend FC - Legend Fighting Championship 3
Sep/24/2010 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 4:26
win Nam Jin Jo Legend FC - Legend Fighting Championship 2
Jun/24/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
win Ngoo Ditty MC - Martial Combat 2
May/13/2010 		TKO (Punches) Steve Perceval 1 2:51
win Jilmar Tangayan URCC - Rogue Magazine's Black Tie Brawl 2009
Oct/24/2009 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
win Justin Cruz URCC 13 - Indestructible
Nov/22/2008 		Decision (Unanimous) 2 10:00
win Magellan Perez URCC 12 - Supremacy
Jul/05/2008 		Submission (Kimura) 1 4:01
win Roldan Cartajena URCC 11 - Redemption
Nov/25/2007 		Submission (Armbar) 1 8:42
win Richard Lasprilla URCC 10 - X
Jun/30/2007 		Decision (Majority) 2 20:00
