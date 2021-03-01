|Last Fight:
|Kwon Won Il
|Age:
|34
|Height
|5'5"
|Weight
|145 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Silencer"
|Nationality:
|Philippines
|Association:
|Lakay MMA
|Style
|Sanda, Dumog
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Team Lakay
|Rank
|Black belt in Wushu
|Years active
|2007–present
|University
|University of the Cordilleras
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Kwon Won Il
|One Championship - Winter Warriors 2
Dec/03/2021
|KO (Punch to the Body)
|Justin Brown
|2
|0:52
|loss
|John Lineker
|One Championship - Inside the Matrix 3
Oct/30/2020
|TKO (Punches)
|Justin Brown
|2
|1:16
|loss
|Bibiano Fernandes
|One Championship - Century - Part 2
Oct/13/2019
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Kemp Cheng
|2
|2:16
|loss
|Bibiano Fernandes
|One Championship - A New Era
Mar/31/2019
|Disqualification (Illegal Elbows)
|Olivier Coste
|2
|1:21
|win
|Bibiano Fernandes
|One Championship - Heart of the Lion
Nov/09/2018
|Decision (Split)
|Olivier Coste
|5
|5:00
|win
|Martin Nguyen
|One Championship - Reign of Kings
Jul/27/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Olivier Coste
|5
|5:00
|win
|Andrew Leone
|One Championship - Heroes of Honor
Apr/20/2018
|TKO (Spinning Back Kick and Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|2
|1:27
|win
|Kevin Chung
|One Championship - Legends of the World
Nov/10/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Yuji Shimada
|3
|5:00
|win
|Reece McLaren
|One Championship - Quest for Greatness
Aug/18/2017
|KO (Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|1:02
|win
|Toni Tauru
|One Championship - Kings of Destiny
Apr/21/2017
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|2:27
|win
|Muin Gafurov
|One Championship - State of Warriors
Oct/07/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Olivier Coste
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Bibiano Fernandes
|One Championship 37 - Dynasty of Champions 5
Jan/23/2016
|Submission (Kimura)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|4:04
|win
|Koetsu Okazaki
|One FC 23 - Warrior's Way
Dec/05/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Yuji Shimada
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Dae Hwan Kim
|One FC 14 - War of Nations
Mar/14/2014
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|4:39
|win
|David Aranda Santacana
|One FC 13 - Moment of Truth
Dec/06/2013
|KO (Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|2:53
|loss
|Masakatsu Ueda
|One FC 9 - Rise to Power
May/31/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Yuji Shimada
|3
|5:00
|win
|Thanh Vu
|One FC 8 - Kings and Champions
Apr/05/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|Kenichi Serizawa
|2
|1:00
|win
|Yusup Saadulaev
|One FC 6 - Rise of Kings
Oct/06/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|3:18
|loss
|Soo Chul Kim
|One FC 5 - Pride of a Nation
Aug/31/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Yuji Shimada
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Masakazu Imanari
|One FC 3 - War of the Lions
Mar/31/2012
|Submission (Reverse Heel Hook)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|1:18
|win
|Isaac Tuling
|URCC 19 - Collision
Apr/02/2011
|TKO (Head Kick and Punches)
|1
|6:25
|win
|Dalai Bayin
|Legend FC - Legend Fighting Championship 3
Sep/24/2010
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|4:26
|win
|Nam Jin Jo
|Legend FC - Legend Fighting Championship 2
Jun/24/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|win
|Ngoo Ditty
|MC - Martial Combat 2
May/13/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|Steve Perceval
|1
|2:51
|win
|Jilmar Tangayan
|URCC - Rogue Magazine's Black Tie Brawl 2009
Oct/24/2009
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|win
|Justin Cruz
|URCC 13 - Indestructible
Nov/22/2008
|Decision (Unanimous)
|2
|10:00
|win
|Magellan Perez
|URCC 12 - Supremacy
Jul/05/2008
|Submission (Kimura)
|1
|4:01
|win
|Roldan Cartajena
|URCC 11 - Redemption
Nov/25/2007
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|8:42
|win
|Richard Lasprilla
|URCC 10 - X
Jun/30/2007
|Decision (Majority)
|2
|20:00