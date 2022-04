Jussier Formiga Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 24-8-0

FAQ's

Jussier Formiga next fight? N/A

Jussier Formiga last fight? Jussier Formiga won their last fight against Felipe Bunes by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Feb. 11, 2022 at LFA 124 - Formiga vs. Bunes.

Is Jussier Formiga retired? Jussier Formiga last fought Felipe Bunes 2 months and 22 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Jussier Formiga from? Jussier Formiga is from Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

Has Jussier Formiga ever been knocked out? Jussier Formiga has lost 4 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Leg Kick) from Alex Perez on Jun. 06, 2020 at UFC 250 - Nunes vs. Spencer