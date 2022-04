Juliana Lima Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 10-7-0

FAQ's

Juliana Lima next fight? N/A

Juliana Lima last fight? Juliana Lima lost their last fight against Emily Ducote by Decision (Unanimous)Marcio Laselva on Jul. 02, 2020 at Invicta FC 40 - Ducote vs. Lima.

Is Juliana Lima retired? Juliana Lima last fought Emily Ducote 1 year 10 months and 2 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Juliana Lima from? Juliana Lima is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Has Juliana Lima ever been knocked out? Juliana Lima has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)Chris Tognoni to Tecia Torres on Jul / 07 / 2017 at UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale