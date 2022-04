Should I bet on Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros ?

Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros has a 63% win percentage, and has been favored to win in 33% of their fights.

Out of the 3 fights we have recorded, their opening odds average is a -150 favorite, and out of 1 favored matches, they have won 100% of them.

As an underdog they have been in 2 matches, with a win rate of 0% and an odds average of +287.

According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 3 of Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros betting fights, you would have lost $134.

Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $43.