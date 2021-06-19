advertisement - continue reading below
John Redmond Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 8-17-0

Last Fight: Darwin Rodriguez
Age: 2021
Height 6'3"
Weight 185 lbs
Nick Name: "Johnny Jitzu"
Nationality: Ireland
Association: Team Ryano MMA
8 Wins
KO / TKO
4
50%
Submission
3
37%
Decisions
1
12%
17 Losses
KO / TKO
7
41%
Submission
9
52%
Decisions
1
5%

Wiki Stats

FAQ's

John Redmond next fight?
N/A
John Redmond last fight?
John Redmond lost their last fight against Darwin Rodriguez by Submission (Guillotine Choke) on Jun. 19, 2021 at EPF 1 - European Pro Fighting 1.
Is John Redmond retired?
John Redmond last fought Darwin Rodriguez 10 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is John Redmond from?
John Redmond is from Dublin, Leinster, Ireland.
Has John Redmond ever been knocked out?
John Redmond has lost 7 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Elbows and Punches) from Jonatan Westin on Nov. 16, 2019 at AKFC - AK Fighting Championship 2
How long has John Redmond been fighting?
John Redmond has been fighting for a period of 12 years 3 months and 18 days, their first fight was on Mar. 01, 2009 at UC 3 - Anarchy. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 31 minutes and 26 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Darwin Rodriguez EPF 1 - European Pro Fighting 1
Jun/19/2021 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Antonio Garcia 1 1:06
loss Jonatan Westin AKFC - AK Fighting Championship 2
Nov/16/2019 		TKO (Elbows and Punches) 1 3:08
loss Kevin Fryer Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
Jun/22/2019 		Decision (Split) Keith Peterson 3 5:00
loss Charlie Ward Bellator 187 - McKee vs. Moore
Nov/10/2017 		KO (Punches) Marc Goddard 1 4:59
loss Leeroy Barnes CWFC - Cage Warriors Unplugged
Nov/12/2016 		Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke) Marc Goddard 1 0:34
win Glenn Irvine BAMMA 26 - Saadeh vs. Young
Sep/10/2016 		KO (Punch) 2 0:19
win Modestas Bukauskas CWFC 77 - Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 77
Jul/08/2016 		TKO (Punches) Rich Mitchell 1 1:12
loss Will Fleury BFC - Battlezone Fighting Championships 15
Apr/02/2016 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) 1 0:00
loss Rhys McKee BAMMA 22 - Duquesnoy vs. Loughnane
Sep/19/2015 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 4:36
loss Kyle Redfearn Fightstar Promotions - Rage in the Cage 3
Mar/21/2015 		KO (Knee and Punches) Grant Waterman 1 0:00
loss Craig White CWFC - Fight Night 11
Apr/18/2014 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Marc Goddard 2 2:06
win Kieran Davern CWFC 63 - Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 63
Dec/31/2013 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Marc Goddard 1 1:57
loss Piotr Ptasinski CWFC 55 - Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 55
Jun/01/2013 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Rich Mitchell 2 4:46
win Christopher McDonald CC 16 - Daley vs. Vallee
Feb/23/2013 		Decision (Majority) 3 5:00
loss Henry Fadipe CGP - Cage Gods 1
Jun/03/2012 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Dave Jones 1 3:53
loss John Michael Sheil BFC - Battlezone Fighting Championships 4
Nov/12/2011 		TKO (Punches) Peter Lavery 1 4:24
loss Henry Fadipe RIR - Rumble in Rush 6
Sep/10/2011 		KO (Punch) 1 0:00
loss Chris Fields CC 10 - Roddy vs. Davis
Jul/23/2011 		Submission (Brabo Choke) 2 1:32
loss John Michael Sheil CC 8 - Fields vs. Redmond
Mar/12/2011 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:52
win Tim McCrory CW 4 - Clan Wars 4
Aug/08/2010 		TKO (Corner Stoppage) 1 0:00
win Pete Molloy CC 4 - Xtreme Fighting
May/01/2010 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:00
win Paul Cummins TNP - Hells Rage
Feb/27/2010 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 0:00
loss Alan O'Loughran K.O. - The Fight Before Christmas 2
Dec/12/2009 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 2:45
win Rob Win RIR - Rumble in Rush 2
Nov/07/2009 		Submission (Armbar) 1 1:17
loss Aaron Flynn UC 3 - Anarchy
Mar/01/2009 		Submission (Armbar) 1 0:00
