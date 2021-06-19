|Last Fight:
|Darwin Rodriguez
|Age:
|2021
|Height
|6'3"
|Weight
|185 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Johnny Jitzu"
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Association:
|Team Ryano MMA
|Children
|Esther William Johanna
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Darwin Rodriguez
|EPF 1 - European Pro Fighting 1
Jun/19/2021
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Antonio Garcia
|1
|1:06
|loss
|Jonatan Westin
|AKFC - AK Fighting Championship 2
Nov/16/2019
|TKO (Elbows and Punches)
|1
|3:08
|loss
|Kevin Fryer
|Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
Jun/22/2019
|Decision (Split)
|Keith Peterson
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Charlie Ward
|Bellator 187 - McKee vs. Moore
Nov/10/2017
|KO (Punches)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|4:59
|loss
|Leeroy Barnes
|CWFC - Cage Warriors Unplugged
Nov/12/2016
|Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|0:34
|win
|Glenn Irvine
|BAMMA 26 - Saadeh vs. Young
Sep/10/2016
|KO (Punch)
|2
|0:19
|win
|Modestas Bukauskas
|CWFC 77 - Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 77
Jul/08/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|Rich Mitchell
|1
|1:12
|loss
|Will Fleury
|BFC - Battlezone Fighting Championships 15
Apr/02/2016
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|1
|0:00
|loss
|Rhys McKee
|BAMMA 22 - Duquesnoy vs. Loughnane
Sep/19/2015
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|4:36
|loss
|Kyle Redfearn
|Fightstar Promotions - Rage in the Cage 3
Mar/21/2015
|KO (Knee and Punches)
|Grant Waterman
|1
|0:00
|loss
|Craig White
|CWFC - Fight Night 11
Apr/18/2014
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Marc Goddard
|2
|2:06
|win
|Kieran Davern
|CWFC 63 - Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 63
Dec/31/2013
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|1:57
|loss
|Piotr Ptasinski
|CWFC 55 - Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 55
Jun/01/2013
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Rich Mitchell
|2
|4:46
|win
|Christopher McDonald
|CC 16 - Daley vs. Vallee
Feb/23/2013
|Decision (Majority)
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Henry Fadipe
|CGP - Cage Gods 1
Jun/03/2012
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Dave Jones
|1
|3:53
|loss
|John Michael Sheil
|BFC - Battlezone Fighting Championships 4
Nov/12/2011
|TKO (Punches)
|Peter Lavery
|1
|4:24
|loss
|Henry Fadipe
|RIR - Rumble in Rush 6
Sep/10/2011
|KO (Punch)
|1
|0:00
|loss
|Chris Fields
|CC 10 - Roddy vs. Davis
Jul/23/2011
|Submission (Brabo Choke)
|2
|1:32
|loss
|John Michael Sheil
|CC 8 - Fields vs. Redmond
Mar/12/2011
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:52
|win
|Tim McCrory
|CW 4 - Clan Wars 4
Aug/08/2010
|TKO (Corner Stoppage)
|1
|0:00
|win
|Pete Molloy
|CC 4 - Xtreme Fighting
May/01/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:00
|win
|Paul Cummins
|TNP - Hells Rage
Feb/27/2010
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|0:00
|loss
|Alan O'Loughran
|K.O. - The Fight Before Christmas 2
Dec/12/2009
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|2:45
|win
|Rob Win
|RIR - Rumble in Rush 2
Nov/07/2009
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|1:17
|loss
|Aaron Flynn
|UC 3 - Anarchy
Mar/01/2009
|Submission (Armbar)
|1
|0:00