John Redmond Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 8-17-0

FAQ's

John Redmond next fight? N/A

John Redmond last fight? John Redmond lost their last fight against Darwin Rodriguez by Submission (Guillotine Choke) on Jun. 19, 2021 at EPF 1 - European Pro Fighting 1.

Is John Redmond retired? John Redmond last fought Darwin Rodriguez 10 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is John Redmond from? John Redmond is from Dublin, Leinster, Ireland.

Has John Redmond ever been knocked out? John Redmond has lost 7 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Elbows and Punches) from Jonatan Westin on Nov. 16, 2019 at AKFC - AK Fighting Championship 2