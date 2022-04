Jinh Yu Frey Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 14-8-0

FAQ's

Jinh Yu Frey next fight? N/A

Jinh Yu Frey last fight? Jinh Yu Frey won their last fight against Ashley Yoder by Decision (Unanimous) on Jul. 31, 2021 at UFC on ESPN 28 - Hall vs. Strickland.

Is Jinh Yu Frey retired? Jinh Yu Frey last fought Ashley Yoder 9 months and 1 day ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Jinh Yu Frey from? Jinh Yu Frey is from Arlington, Texas, United States.

Did Jinh Yu Frey go to college? Jinh Yu Frey attended Amarillo College Midwestern State University University of Texas at Arlington.

Has Jinh Yu Frey ever been knocked out? Jinh Yu Frey has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Seo Hee Ham on Dec. 23, 2017 at Road FC 45 - Road Fighting Championship 45