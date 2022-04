Jeff Monson Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 60-26-1

FAQ's

Jeff Monson next fight? N/A

Jeff Monson last fight? Jeff Monson won their last fight against Alex Kardo by Submission (North-South Choke) on Oct. 22, 2016 at Industrials - Battle in Belgorod.

Is Jeff Monson retired? Jeff Monson last fought Alex Kardo 5 years 6 months and 11 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Jeff Monson from? Jeff Monson is from Miami, Florida, United States.

Did Jeff Monson go to college? Jeff Monson attended Oregon State University.

Has Jeff Monson ever been knocked out? Jeff Monson has lost 9 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Donald Njatah Nya on Dec. 25, 2015 at MFC - Mix Fight Combat