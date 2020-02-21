|Last Fight:
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Age:
|33
|Height
|6'2"
|Weight
|265 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Eye Candy"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|Reach
|76 in (193 cm)
|Team
|Fearless Fighters Gym
|Years active
|2011–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Bellator 239 - Ruth vs. Amosov
Feb/21/2020
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Blake Grice
|3
|5:00
|win
|Frank Mir
|Bellator 212 - Primus vs. Chandler 2
Dec/14/2018
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|Mike Beltran
|2
|4:30
|loss
|Cheick Kongo
|Bellator 199 - Bader vs. King Mo
May/12/2018
|KO (Punches)
|Josh Rosenthal
|1
|2:29
|loss
|Roy Nelson
|Bellator 183 - Henderson vs. Freire
Sep/23/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Bellator 163 - McGeary vs. Davis
Nov/04/2016
|KO (Punch)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|0:16
|win
|Roy Boughton
|Bellator 156 - Galvao vs. Dantas 2
Jun/17/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|3:02
|loss
|Carl Seumanutafa
|Bellator 148 - Daley vs. Uhrich
Jan/29/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|Mike Beltran
|2
|3:46
|loss
|Alex Huddleston
|Bellator 139 - Kongo vs. Volkov
Jun/26/2015
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:12
|win
|Raphael Butler
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 125
Sep/19/2014
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Marcos Rosales
|1
|1:03
|win
|Eric Prindle
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 111
Mar/07/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Kerry Hatley
|3
|2:05
|win
|Thiago Santos
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 102
Oct/04/2013
|KO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|5:00
|loss
|Carl Seumanutafa
|DH - Dragon House 13
Feb/02/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|Milton Wallace
|1
|3:00
|win
|Mike Cook
|TWC 16 - Condemned
Jan/25/2013
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Cecil Peoples
|1
|0:34
|loss
|Freddie Aquitania
|TPF 15 - Collision Course
Nov/15/2012
|Decision (Split)
|Jason McCoy
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Brandon Cash
|UPC Unlimited - Up & Comers 12: Turning Point
Sep/22/2012
|KO (Punch)
|1
|0:31
|win
|C.J. Leveque
|CCFC - The Return
Mar/03/2012
|Submission (Kneebar)
|Josh Rosenthal
|1
|1:37
|win
|Freddie Aquitania
|TPF 11 - Redemption
Dec/02/2011
|Decision (Split)
|Jason McCoy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Ray Castaneda
|TWC 11 - Inferno
Jun/17/2011
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|1:33
|win
|Gary LaFranchi
|TWC 10 - Beat Down
Jan/21/2011
|Submission (Punches)
|1
|0:41