Javy Ayala Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 11-8-0

FAQ's

Javy Ayala next fight? N/A

Javy Ayala last fight? Javy Ayala lost their last fight against Valentin Moldavsky by Decision (Unanimous) on Feb. 21, 2020 at Bellator 239 - Ruth vs. Amosov.

Is Javy Ayala retired? Javy Ayala last fought Valentin Moldavsky 2 years 2 months and 12 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Javy Ayala from? Javy Ayala is from Porterville, California, United States.

Has Javy Ayala ever been knocked out? Javy Ayala has lost 4 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Cheick Kongo on May. 12, 2018 at Bellator 199 - Bader vs. King Mo