Javy Ayala Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 11-8-0

Born and raised in Porterville, California, Ayala began wrestling in the seventh grade. Ayala continued with the sport at Porterville High School, where he also competed in track and field. running the 100-meter dash, as well as throwing the discus and shot put. Ayala began his MMA career around 12 years old.

Last Fight: Valentin Moldavsky
Age: 33
Height 6'2"
Weight 265 lbs
Nick Name: "Eye Candy"
Nationality: United States
Association: Central Valley Combat Academy
11 Wins
KO / TKO
6
54%
Submission
5
45%
Decisions
1
9%
8 Losses
KO / TKO
4
50%
Submission
1
12%
Decisions
3
37%

Wiki Stats

Reach 76 in (193 cm)
Team Fearless Fighters Gym
Years active 2011–present

FAQ's

Javy Ayala next fight?
N/A
Javy Ayala last fight?
Javy Ayala lost their last fight against Valentin Moldavsky by Decision (Unanimous) on Feb. 21, 2020 at Bellator 239 - Ruth vs. Amosov.
Is Javy Ayala retired?
Javy Ayala last fought Valentin Moldavsky 2 years 2 months and 12 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Javy Ayala from?
Javy Ayala is from Porterville, California, United States.
Has Javy Ayala ever been knocked out?
Javy Ayala has lost 4 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Cheick Kongo on May. 12, 2018 at Bellator 199 - Bader vs. King Mo
How long has Javy Ayala been fighting?
Javy Ayala has been fighting for a period of 9 years 1 month and , their first fight was on Jan. 21, 2011 at TWC 10 - Beat Down. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 51 minutes and 19 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Valentin Moldavsky Bellator 239 - Ruth vs. Amosov
Feb/21/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) Blake Grice 3 5:00
win Frank Mir Bellator 212 - Primus vs. Chandler 2
Dec/14/2018 		TKO (Submission to Punches) Mike Beltran 2 4:30
loss Cheick Kongo Bellator 199 - Bader vs. King Mo
May/12/2018 		KO (Punches) Josh Rosenthal 1 2:29
loss Roy Nelson Bellator 183 - Henderson vs. Freire
Sep/23/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Sergei Kharitonov Bellator 163 - McGeary vs. Davis
Nov/04/2016 		KO (Punch) Dan Miragliotta 1 0:16
win Roy Boughton Bellator 156 - Galvao vs. Dantas 2
Jun/17/2016 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 3:02
loss Carl Seumanutafa Bellator 148 - Daley vs. Uhrich
Jan/29/2016 		TKO (Punches) Mike Beltran 2 3:46
loss Alex Huddleston Bellator 139 - Kongo vs. Volkov
Jun/26/2015 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) John McCarthy 1 1:12
win Raphael Butler Bellator MMA - Bellator 125
Sep/19/2014 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Marcos Rosales 1 1:03
win Eric Prindle Bellator MMA - Bellator 111
Mar/07/2014 		TKO (Punches) Kerry Hatley 3 2:05
win Thiago Santos Bellator MMA - Bellator 102
Oct/04/2013 		KO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 5:00
loss Carl Seumanutafa DH - Dragon House 13
Feb/02/2013 		TKO (Punches) Milton Wallace 1 3:00
win Mike Cook TWC 16 - Condemned
Jan/25/2013 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Cecil Peoples 1 0:34
loss Freddie Aquitania TPF 15 - Collision Course
Nov/15/2012 		Decision (Split) Jason McCoy 3 5:00
loss Brandon Cash UPC Unlimited - Up & Comers 12: Turning Point
Sep/22/2012 		KO (Punch) 1 0:31
win C.J. Leveque CCFC - The Return
Mar/03/2012 		Submission (Kneebar) Josh Rosenthal 1 1:37
win Freddie Aquitania TPF 11 - Redemption
Dec/02/2011 		Decision (Split) Jason McCoy 3 5:00
win Ray Castaneda TWC 11 - Inferno
Jun/17/2011 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:33
win Gary LaFranchi TWC 10 - Beat Down
Jan/21/2011 		Submission (Punches) 1 0:41
