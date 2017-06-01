Jason Ellis next fight?
N/A
Jason Ellis last fight?
Jason Ellis won their last fight against
Gabe Rivas by
Submission (Keylock) on
May. 06, 2017 at
KOTC - Groundbreaking.
Is Jason Ellis retired?
Jason Ellis last fought
Gabe Rivas 4 years 11 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Jason Ellis from?
Jason Ellis is from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Has Jason Ellis ever been knocked out?
Jason Ellis has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Jason Ellis been fighting?
Jason Ellis has been fighting for a period of 8 years 3 months and , their first fight was on Feb. 06, 2009 at FNE - Fight Night Events. They have accumalated roughly 22 minutes and 20 seconds of combat.