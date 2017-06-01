Jason Ellis Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 2-0-0

FAQ's

Jason Ellis next fight? N/A

Jason Ellis last fight? Jason Ellis won their last fight against Gabe Rivas by Submission (Keylock) on May. 06, 2017 at KOTC - Groundbreaking.

Is Jason Ellis retired? Jason Ellis last fought Gabe Rivas 4 years 11 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Jason Ellis from? Jason Ellis is from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Has Jason Ellis ever been knocked out? Jason Ellis has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.