Jason Ellis Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 2-0-0

Ellis moved to the US when he was 17 to embark on a professional skateboarding career, which began in 1985. He retired from the sport in 2006. In 2001, Ellis set a Guinness World Record for the biggest drop on a skateboard, jumping into a 70-foot skateboard ramp. The record was broken by Danny Way in 2006.

Last Fight: Gabe Rivas
Age: 50
Height 5'11"
Weight 185 lbs
Nick Name: "Shark Heart"
Nationality: Australia
Association: Saekson Muay Thai
2 Wins
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
2
100%
Decisions
0
0%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%

Wiki Stats

Residence Hollywood, California, U.S.
Team Team Quest, Onnit Fortune Boxing, Wolfknives
Years active 1987–present

FAQ's

Jason Ellis next fight?
N/A
Jason Ellis last fight?
Jason Ellis won their last fight against Gabe Rivas by Submission (Keylock) on May. 06, 2017 at KOTC - Groundbreaking.
Is Jason Ellis retired?
Jason Ellis last fought Gabe Rivas 4 years 11 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Jason Ellis from?
Jason Ellis is from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Has Jason Ellis ever been knocked out?
Jason Ellis has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Jason Ellis been fighting?
Jason Ellis has been fighting for a period of 8 years 3 months and , their first fight was on Feb. 06, 2009 at FNE - Fight Night Events. They have accumalated roughly 22 minutes and 20 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Gabe Rivas KOTC - Groundbreaking
May/06/2017 		Submission (Keylock) Mike Beltran 3 4:59
win Tony Gianopoulos Jr. FNE - Fight Night Events
Feb/06/2009 		Submission 2 2:21
