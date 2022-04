James Vick Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 16-7-0

FAQ's

James Vick next fight? N/A

James Vick last fight? James Vick lost their last fight against Andre Fialho by TKO (Punches) on Jan. 30, 2021 at XMMA - Vick vs. Fialho.

Is James Vick retired? James Vick last fought Andre Fialho 1 year 3 months and 3 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is James Vick from? James Vick is from Mineral Wells, Texas, United States.

Has James Vick ever been knocked out? James Vick has lost 6 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Andre Fialho on Jan. 30, 2021 at XMMA - Vick vs. Fialho