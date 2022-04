Isaac Vallie-Flagg Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 16-7-1

FAQ's

Isaac Vallie-Flagg next fight? N/A

Isaac Vallie-Flagg last fight? Isaac Vallie-Flagg won their last fight against Jonathan Gary by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Aug. 06, 2016 at Fresquez Productions - Rumble on Route 66 2.

Is Isaac Vallie-Flagg retired? Isaac Vallie-Flagg last fought Jonathan Gary 5 years 8 months and 29 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Isaac Vallie-Flagg from? Isaac Vallie-Flagg is from Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States.

Has Isaac Vallie-Flagg ever been knocked out? Isaac Vallie-Flagg has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 3 times their last loss coming by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) to Rudy Bears on Jul / 28 / 2007 at FW 15 - Rumble at Rt. 66 Casino