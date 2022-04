Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 16-1-0

FAQ's

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane next fight? N/A

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane last fight? Ilima-Lei Macfarlane lost their last fight against Juliana Velasquez by Decision (Unanimous)Dan Miragliotta on Dec. 10, 2020 at Bellator 254 - Macfarlane vs. Velasquez.

Is Ilima-Lei Macfarlane retired? Ilima-Lei Macfarlane last fought Juliana Velasquez 1 year 4 months and 25 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Ilima-Lei Macfarlane from? Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is from San Diego, California, United States.

Did Ilima-Lei Macfarlane go to college? Ilima-Lei Macfarlane attended San Diego State University.

Has Ilima-Lei Macfarlane ever been knocked out? Ilima-Lei Macfarlane has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.