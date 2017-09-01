|Last Fight:
|Rakim Cleveland
|Age:
|50
|Height
|6'0"
|Weight
|203 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Assassin"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Grudge Training Center
|Reach
|72 in (183 cm)
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Grudge Training Center Finney's HIT Squad
|Years active
|2001-2021
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Rakim Cleveland
|Primus FC - Alexander vs. Cleveland
Dec/09/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|3
|3:04
|loss
|Rakim Cleveland
|EC - Extreme Challenge 234
Apr/15/2017
|TKO (Knees and Punches)
|Bruce Allen
|1
|4:45
|win
|Brian Green
|MMA Fight Series - Alexander vs. Green
Oct/09/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Eric Karr
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Evan Nedd
|RFC - Redemption Fighting Championship 2
Apr/29/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|Dean Lister
|3
|4:57
|loss
|Guilherme Viana
|Bellator 146 - Kato vs. Manhoef
Nov/20/2015
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|John McCarthy
|2
|5:00
|loss
|Tony Lopez
|LF - Legend Fights
Jul/24/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Herb Dean
|3
|4:35
|loss
|Virgil Zwicker
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 132
Jan/16/2015
|Decision (Split)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|draw
|Virgil Zwicker
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 129
Oct/17/2014
|Draw (Majority)
|Rob Hinds
|3
|5:00
|win
|Matt Uhde
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 117
Apr/18/2014
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Dan Miragliotta
|2
|5:00
|loss
|Vladimir Matyushenko
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 99
Sep/13/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Chuck Grigsby
|VFC - Victory Fighting Championship 40
Jul/27/2013
|KO (Punch)
|Dave Joubin
|4
|1:39
|win
|Dennis Reed
|VFC - Victory Fighting Championship 39
Mar/30/2013
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|1
|1:01
|loss
|Jan Blachowicz
|KSW 20 - Fighting Symphony
Sep/15/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Tomasz Bronder
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Gilbert Yvel
|RFA 2 - Yvel vs. Alexander
Mar/30/2012
|KO (Punch)
|Herb Dean
|1
|3:59
|loss
|Steve Bosse
|Instinct MMA - Instinct Fighting 1
Oct/07/2011
|KO (Elbow)
|2
|4:11
|win
|Razak Al-Hassan
|MMA Fight Pit - Genesis
Aug/13/2011
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Richard Espinosa
|2
|5:00
|win
|Brian Albin
|Psychout MMA - Caged in the Coliseum
Jun/25/2011
|TKO (Punches)
|Larry Ingle
|3
|0:26
|win
|Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou
|SF 13 - Jardine vs. Prangley
Sep/11/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|Steve Armstrong
|2
|1:31
|win
|David Griffin
|UFA 1 - Clash at the Coliseum
Jun/11/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|NC
|Justin Grizzard
|Extreme Challenge - The Aftermath
Mar/27/2010
|NC (Eye Poke)
|2
|0:00
|loss
|Joey Beltran
|5150 Combat League / Xtreme Fighting League - New Year's Revolution
Jan/16/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|3:49
|loss
|Kevin Ferguson
|UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale
Dec/05/2009
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Josh Rosenthal
|3
|5:00
|win
|Sherman Pendergarst
|AMMA 4 - Adrenaline MMA 4
Sep/18/2009
|TKO (Leg Kicks and Punches)
|1
|1:51
|loss
|Eric Schafer
|UFC Fight Night 15 - Diaz vs. Neer
Sep/17/2008
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Josh Rosenthal
|1
|4:53
|loss
|James Irvin
|UFC Fight Night 13 - Florian vs. Lauzon
Apr/02/2008
|KO (Superman Punch)
|Steve Mazzagatti
|1
|0:08
|loss
|Thiago Silva
|UFC 78 - Validation
Nov/17/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|3:25
|win
|Alessio Sakara
|UFC 75 - Champion vs. Champion
Sep/08/2007
|TKO (Knee and Punches)
|Yves Lavigne
|1
|1:01
|win
|Keith Jardine
|UFC 71 - Liddell vs. Jackson
May/26/2007
|KO (Punches)
|Steve Mazzagatti
|1
|0:48
|NC
|Todd Allee
|EC 76 - Extreme Challenge 76
Mar/31/2007
|No Contest (Illegal Knees)
|1
|3:23
|win
|Jon Murphy
|EC 76 - Extreme Challenge 76
Mar/31/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:56
|win
|Demian Decorah
|DD 1 - Downtown Destruction 1
Jan/12/2005
|Decision (Unanimous)
|5
|3:00
|win
|Brandon Quigley
|JN 2 - Judgment Night 2
Nov/03/2004
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|N/A
|win
|Justin Butler
|Gladiators 20 - Gladiators 20
Mar/15/2003
|KO (Punches)
|1
|0:38
|win
|Chuck Purdow
|Gladiators 17 - Gladiators 17
Aug/18/2001
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|1
|N/A
|win
|Jamie Webb
|Gladiators 16 - Gladiators 16
Jun/30/2001
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|1
|N/A
|loss
|Jason Medina
|EC 40 - Extreme Challenge 40
Jun/16/2001
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|2
|0:47
|win
|Jake Jake
|THFC - Toad Holler Fight Club
Jul/16/2003
|TKO (Punches)
|0
|0:00
|win
|Chris Perkins
|THFC - Ground Zero 2
Jan/11/2003
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:20
|loss
|Josh Neer
|THFC - Toad Holler Fight Club
Aug/28/2002
|Decision
|3
|0:00
|win
|Gary Waldon
|THFC - Toad Holler Fight Club
Jun/19/2002
|TKO (Submission to Strikes)
|0
|0:00