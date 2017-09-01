Houston Alexander Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 20-17-1 NC(2)

FAQ's

Houston Alexander next fight? N/A

Houston Alexander last fight? Houston Alexander lost their last fight against Rakim Cleveland by TKO (Punches) on Dec. 09, 2017 at Primus FC - Alexander vs. Cleveland.

Is Houston Alexander retired? Houston Alexander last fought Rakim Cleveland 4 years 4 months and 24 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Houston Alexander from? Houston Alexander is from Omaha, Nebraska, United States.

Has Houston Alexander ever been knocked out? Houston Alexander has lost 10 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Rakim Cleveland on Dec. 09, 2017 at Primus FC - Alexander vs. Cleveland