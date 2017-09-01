advertisement - continue reading below
Houston Alexander Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 20-17-1 NC(2)

Alexander was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, and lived there for the first eight years of his life. Growing up in a rough neighborhood, Alexander quickly learned how to defend himself before moving to Omaha, Nebraska. He was athletic growing up, and attended Omaha North High School, where he played football and wrestled, excelling at both and also started boxing when he was a teenager. He is also a very talented artist, mostly with graffiti, and was accepted to the Savannah College of Art & Design in Georgia during his senior year of high school, but ultimately decided that he did not want to leave behind his daughter. Alexander then worked as a head machine operator at an asphalt company, before turning to mixed martial arts.

Last Fight: Rakim Cleveland
Age: 50
Height 6'0"
Weight 203 lbs
Nick Name: "The Assassin"
Nationality: United States
Association: Grudge Training Center
20 Wins
KO / TKO
17
85%
Submission
4
20%
Decisions
3
15%
17 Losses
KO / TKO
10
58%
Submission
2
11%
Decisions
5
29%

Wiki Stats

Reach 72 in (183 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team Grudge Training Center Finney's HIT Squad
Years active 2001-2021

FAQ's

Houston Alexander next fight?
N/A
Houston Alexander last fight?
Houston Alexander lost their last fight against Rakim Cleveland by TKO (Punches) on Dec. 09, 2017 at Primus FC - Alexander vs. Cleveland.
Is Houston Alexander retired?
Houston Alexander last fought Rakim Cleveland 4 years 4 months and 24 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Houston Alexander from?
Houston Alexander is from Omaha, Nebraska, United States.
Has Houston Alexander ever been knocked out?
Houston Alexander has lost 10 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Rakim Cleveland on Dec. 09, 2017 at Primus FC - Alexander vs. Cleveland
How long has Houston Alexander been fighting?
Houston Alexander has been fighting for a period of 15 years 5 months and 21 days, their first fight was on Jun. 19, 2002 at THFC - Toad Holler Fight Club. They have accumalated roughly 5 hours, 0 minutes and 7 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Rakim Cleveland Primus FC - Alexander vs. Cleveland
Dec/09/2017 		TKO (Punches) 3 3:04
loss Rakim Cleveland EC - Extreme Challenge 234
Apr/15/2017 		TKO (Knees and Punches) Bruce Allen 1 4:45
win Brian Green MMA Fight Series - Alexander vs. Green
Oct/09/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Eric Karr 3 5:00
loss Evan Nedd RFC - Redemption Fighting Championship 2
Apr/29/2016 		TKO (Punches) Dean Lister 3 4:57
loss Guilherme Viana Bellator 146 - Kato vs. Manhoef
Nov/20/2015 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) John McCarthy 2 5:00
loss Tony Lopez LF - Legend Fights
Jul/24/2015 		TKO (Punches) Herb Dean 3 4:35
loss Virgil Zwicker Bellator MMA - Bellator 132
Jan/16/2015 		Decision (Split) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
draw Virgil Zwicker Bellator MMA - Bellator 129
Oct/17/2014 		Draw (Majority) Rob Hinds 3 5:00
win Matt Uhde Bellator MMA - Bellator 117
Apr/18/2014 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Dan Miragliotta 2 5:00
loss Vladimir Matyushenko Bellator MMA - Bellator 99
Sep/13/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Chuck Grigsby VFC - Victory Fighting Championship 40
Jul/27/2013 		KO (Punch) Dave Joubin 4 1:39
win Dennis Reed VFC - Victory Fighting Championship 39
Mar/30/2013 		TKO (Submission to Punches) 1 1:01
loss Jan Blachowicz KSW 20 - Fighting Symphony
Sep/15/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) Tomasz Bronder 3 5:00
loss Gilbert Yvel RFA 2 - Yvel vs. Alexander
Mar/30/2012 		KO (Punch) Herb Dean 1 3:59
loss Steve Bosse Instinct MMA - Instinct Fighting 1
Oct/07/2011 		KO (Elbow) 2 4:11
win Razak Al-Hassan MMA Fight Pit - Genesis
Aug/13/2011 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Richard Espinosa 2 5:00
win Brian Albin Psychout MMA - Caged in the Coliseum
Jun/25/2011 		TKO (Punches) Larry Ingle 3 0:26
win Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou SF 13 - Jardine vs. Prangley
Sep/11/2010 		TKO (Punches) Steve Armstrong 2 1:31
win David Griffin UFA 1 - Clash at the Coliseum
Jun/11/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
NC Justin Grizzard Extreme Challenge - The Aftermath
Mar/27/2010 		NC (Eye Poke) 2 0:00
loss Joey Beltran 5150 Combat League / Xtreme Fighting League - New Year's Revolution
Jan/16/2010 		TKO (Punches) 2 3:49
loss Kevin Ferguson UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale
Dec/05/2009 		Decision (Unanimous) Josh Rosenthal 3 5:00
win Sherman Pendergarst AMMA 4 - Adrenaline MMA 4
Sep/18/2009 		TKO (Leg Kicks and Punches) 1 1:51
loss Eric Schafer UFC Fight Night 15 - Diaz vs. Neer
Sep/17/2008 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Josh Rosenthal 1 4:53
loss James Irvin UFC Fight Night 13 - Florian vs. Lauzon
Apr/02/2008 		KO (Superman Punch) Steve Mazzagatti 1 0:08
loss Thiago Silva UFC 78 - Validation
Nov/17/2007 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 1 3:25
win Alessio Sakara UFC 75 - Champion vs. Champion
Sep/08/2007 		TKO (Knee and Punches) Yves Lavigne 1 1:01
win Keith Jardine UFC 71 - Liddell vs. Jackson
May/26/2007 		KO (Punches) Steve Mazzagatti 1 0:48
NC Todd Allee EC 76 - Extreme Challenge 76
Mar/31/2007 		No Contest (Illegal Knees) 1 3:23
win Jon Murphy EC 76 - Extreme Challenge 76
Mar/31/2007 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:56
win Demian Decorah DD 1 - Downtown Destruction 1
Jan/12/2005 		Decision (Unanimous) 5 3:00
win Brandon Quigley JN 2 - Judgment Night 2
Nov/03/2004 		TKO (Punches) 1 N/A
win Justin Butler Gladiators 20 - Gladiators 20
Mar/15/2003 		KO (Punches) 1 0:38
win Chuck Purdow Gladiators 17 - Gladiators 17
Aug/18/2001 		TKO (Submission to Punches) 1 N/A
win Jamie Webb Gladiators 16 - Gladiators 16
Jun/30/2001 		TKO (Submission to Punches) 1 N/A
loss Jason Medina EC 40 - Extreme Challenge 40
Jun/16/2001 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) 2 0:47
win Jake Jake THFC - Toad Holler Fight Club
Jul/16/2003 		TKO (Punches) 0 0:00
win Chris Perkins THFC - Ground Zero 2
Jan/11/2003 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:20
loss Josh Neer THFC - Toad Holler Fight Club
Aug/28/2002 		Decision 3 0:00
win Gary Waldon THFC - Toad Holler Fight Club
Jun/19/2002 		TKO (Submission to Strikes) 0 0:00
