Henrique Silva Lopes Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 5-2-0

FAQ's

Henrique Silva Lopes next fight? N/A

Henrique Silva Lopes last fight? Henrique Silva Lopes lost his last fight against Hugo Cunha by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Aug. 23, 2019 at Future FC 8 - Babuino vs. Foguete.

Is Henrique Silva Lopes retired? Henrique Silva Lopes last fought Hugo Cunha 2 years 8 months and 29 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Should I bet on Henrique Silva Lopes ? N/A

Where is Henrique Silva Lopes from? Henrique Silva Lopes is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Has Henrique Silva Lopes ever been knocked out? Henrique Silva Lopes has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Joao Isidoro Almeida on Sep. 03, 2016 at JF - Jungle Fight 90