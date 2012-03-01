|Last Fight:
|Uvais Bisayev
|Age:
|2021
|Height
|Weight
|155 lbs
|Nick Name:
|N/A
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Association:
|The MMA Clinic
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Uvais Bisayev
|CGP - Cage Gods 1
Jun/03/2012
|KO (Head Kick)
|Dave Jones
|1
|0:12
|win
|Niall Molly
|BFC - Battlezone Fighting Championships 4
Nov/12/2011
|TKO (Punches)
|Dave Jones
|1
|0:54
|loss
|Alan Cocoran
|MoWFC 2 - Shiel vs. Fadipe
Oct/22/2011
|Submission (Kneebar)
|1
|2:28
|loss
|Stephen Owens
|CWFC 39 - Cage Warriors 39: The Uprising
Nov/27/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Neil Hall
|2
|3:00