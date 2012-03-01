Graham McCormack Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 1-3-0

FAQ's

Graham McCormack next fight? N/A

Graham McCormack last fight? Graham McCormack lost their last fight against Uvais Bisayev by KO (Head Kick) on Jun. 03, 2012 at CGP - Cage Gods 1.

Is Graham McCormack retired? Graham McCormack last fought Uvais Bisayev 9 years 10 months and 30 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Graham McCormack from? Graham McCormack is from Cork, Ireland.

Has Graham McCormack ever been knocked out? Graham McCormack has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Head Kick) from Uvais Bisayev on Jun. 03, 2012 at CGP - Cage Gods 1