Graham McCormack Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 1-3-0

Last Fight: Uvais Bisayev
Age: 2021
Height
Weight 155 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: Ireland
Association: The MMA Clinic
1 Wins
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
3 Losses
KO / TKO
1
33%
Submission
1
33%
Decisions
1
33%

Wiki Stats

FAQ's

Graham McCormack next fight?
N/A
Graham McCormack last fight?
Graham McCormack lost their last fight against Uvais Bisayev by KO (Head Kick) on Jun. 03, 2012 at CGP - Cage Gods 1.
Is Graham McCormack retired?
Graham McCormack last fought Uvais Bisayev 9 years 10 months and 30 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Graham McCormack from?
Graham McCormack is from Cork, Ireland.
Has Graham McCormack ever been knocked out?
Graham McCormack has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Head Kick) from Uvais Bisayev on Jun. 03, 2012 at CGP - Cage Gods 1
How long has Graham McCormack been fighting?
Graham McCormack has been fighting for a period of 1 year 6 months and 6 days, their first fight was on Nov. 27, 2010 at CWFC 39 - Cage Warriors 39: The Uprising. They have accumalated roughly 11 minutes and 34 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Uvais Bisayev CGP - Cage Gods 1
Jun/03/2012 		KO (Head Kick) Dave Jones 1 0:12
win Niall Molly BFC - Battlezone Fighting Championships 4
Nov/12/2011 		TKO (Punches) Dave Jones 1 0:54
loss Alan Cocoran MoWFC 2 - Shiel vs. Fadipe
Oct/22/2011 		Submission (Kneebar) 1 2:28
loss Stephen Owens CWFC 39 - Cage Warriors 39: The Uprising
Nov/27/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) Neil Hall 2 3:00
