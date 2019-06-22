advertisement - continue reading below
Galore Bofando Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 6-3-0

Last Fight: Keith McCabe
Age: 2021
Height 5'11"
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: "The Paranormal"
Nationality: England
Association: London Shootfighters
6 Wins
KO / TKO
4
66%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
2
33%
3 Losses
KO / TKO
1
33%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 73.5 in (187 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team Straight Blast Gym - Ireland
Trainer John Kavanagh
Years active 2014–present

FAQ's

Galore Bofando next fight?
N/A
Galore Bofando last fight?
Galore Bofando won their last fight against Keith McCabe by Decision (Unanimous) on Jun. 22, 2019 at Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr..
Is Galore Bofando retired?
Galore Bofando last fought Keith McCabe 2 years 10 months and 11 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Galore Bofando from?
Galore Bofando is from London, Greater London, England.
Has Galore Bofando ever been knocked out?
Galore Bofando has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Chad Laprise on Dec. 16, 2017 at UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos
How long has Galore Bofando been fighting?
Galore Bofando has been fighting for a period of 9 years 4 months and 16 days, their first fight was on Feb. 06, 2010 at UCMMA 10 - Resurrection. They have accumalated roughly 59 minutes and 45 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Keith McCabe Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
Jun/22/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Leon Roberts 3 5:00
loss Chad Laprise UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos
Dec/16/2017 		TKO (Punches) Yves Lavigne 1 4:10
win Charlie Ward UFC Fight Night 113 - Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio
Jul/16/2017 		KO (Slam) Marc Goddard 1 2:10
win Kester Mamba UCMMA 42 - Ultimate Challenge MMA 42
Feb/07/2015 		TKO (Referee Stoppage) Grant Waterman 1 2:16
loss Robert Skujins UCMMA 30 - Ultimate Challenge MMA 30
Oct/06/2012 		DQ (Knee to Head of Grounded Opponent) 1 4:58
win Wendle Lewis UCMMA 28 - Ultimate Challenge MMA 28
May/26/2012 		KO (Punches) 1 4:44
win Carl Kinslow UCMMA 16 - Unbelievable
Oct/23/2010 		KO (Knee) 2 0:00
win Marcus Artry UCMMA 13 - Feel the Pain
Jun/20/2010 		Decision (Unanimous) Andy Sledge 3 5:00
loss Jerome Carol UCMMA 10 - Resurrection
Feb/06/2010 		DQ (Illegal Knee) Grant Waterman 2 1:27
