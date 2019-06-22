Galore Bofando Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 6-3-0

FAQ's

Galore Bofando next fight? N/A

Galore Bofando last fight? Galore Bofando won their last fight against Keith McCabe by Decision (Unanimous) on Jun. 22, 2019 at Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr..

Is Galore Bofando retired? Galore Bofando last fought Keith McCabe 2 years 10 months and 11 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Galore Bofando from? Galore Bofando is from London, Greater London, England.

Has Galore Bofando ever been knocked out? Galore Bofando has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Chad Laprise on Dec. 16, 2017 at UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos