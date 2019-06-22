|Last Fight:
|Keith McCabe
|Age:
|2021
|Height
|5'11"
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Paranormal"
|Nationality:
|England
|Association:
|London Shootfighters
|Reach
|73.5 in (187 cm)
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Straight Blast Gym - Ireland
|Trainer
|John Kavanagh
|Years active
|2014–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Keith McCabe
|Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
Jun/22/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Leon Roberts
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Chad Laprise
|UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos
Dec/16/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|Yves Lavigne
|1
|4:10
|win
|Charlie Ward
|UFC Fight Night 113 - Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio
Jul/16/2017
|KO (Slam)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|2:10
|win
|Kester Mamba
|UCMMA 42 - Ultimate Challenge MMA 42
Feb/07/2015
|TKO (Referee Stoppage)
|Grant Waterman
|1
|2:16
|loss
|Robert Skujins
|UCMMA 30 - Ultimate Challenge MMA 30
Oct/06/2012
|DQ (Knee to Head of Grounded Opponent)
|1
|4:58
|win
|Wendle Lewis
|UCMMA 28 - Ultimate Challenge MMA 28
May/26/2012
|KO (Punches)
|1
|4:44
|win
|Carl Kinslow
|UCMMA 16 - Unbelievable
Oct/23/2010
|KO (Knee)
|2
|0:00
|win
|Marcus Artry
|UCMMA 13 - Feel the Pain
Jun/20/2010
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Andy Sledge
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Jerome Carol
|UCMMA 10 - Resurrection
Feb/06/2010
|DQ (Illegal Knee)
|Grant Waterman
|2
|1:27