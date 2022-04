Gabi Garcia Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 6-0-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Gabi Garcia next fight? N/A

Gabi Garcia last fight? Gabi Garcia won their last fight against Barbara Nepomuceno by Submission (Keylock) on Dec. 31, 2018 at Rizin FF - Rizin 14.

Is Gabi Garcia retired? Gabi Garcia last fought Barbara Nepomuceno 3 years 4 months and 1 day ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Gabi Garcia from? Gabi Garcia is from Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Has Gabi Garcia ever been knocked out? Gabi Garcia has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.