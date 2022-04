Fabricio Werdum Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 24-9-1 NC(1)

FAQ's

Fabricio Werdum next fight? N/A

Fabricio Werdum last fight? Fabricio Werdum had a no contest in their last fight against Renan Ferreira by No Contest (Overturned) on May. 06, 2021 at Professional Fighters League - PFL 3: 2021 Regular Season.

Is Fabricio Werdum retired? Fabricio Werdum last fought Renan Ferreira 11 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Fabricio Werdum from? Fabricio Werdum is from Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Has Fabricio Werdum ever been knocked out? Fabricio Werdum has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Alexander Volkov on Mar. 17, 2018 at UFC Fight Night 127 - Werdum vs. Volkov