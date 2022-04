Emily Kagan Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 8-6-0

FAQ's

Emily Kagan next fight? N/A

Emily Kagan last fight? Emily Kagan lost their last fight against Kailin Curran by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Dec. 10, 2015 at UFC Fight Night 80 - Namajunas vs. VanZant.

Is Emily Kagan retired? Emily Kagan last fought Kailin Curran 6 years 4 months and 23 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Emily Kagan from? Emily Kagan is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States.

Did Emily Kagan go to college? Emily Kagan attended Goucher College (B.A.).

Has Emily Kagan ever been knocked out? Emily Kagan has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 3 times their last loss coming by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) to Kailin Curran on Dec / 10 / 2015 at UFC Fight Night 80 - Namajunas vs. VanZant