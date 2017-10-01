Eduardo Novaes next fight?
N/A
Eduardo Novaes last fight?
Eduardo Novaes lost their last fight against
Muhammad Aiman by
KO (Body Kick) on
Feb. 10, 2017 at
One Championship - Throne of Tigers.
Is Eduardo Novaes retired?
Eduardo Novaes last fought
Muhammad Aiman 5 years 2 months and 28 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Eduardo Novaes?
Eduardo Novaes has a 0% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Eduardo Novaes betting fights, you would have lost $0.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.
Where is Eduardo Novaes from?
Eduardo Novaes is from Singapore, Brazil.
Has Eduardo Novaes ever been knocked out?
Eduardo Novaes has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Body Kick) from Muhammad Aiman on Feb. 10, 2017 at One Championship - Throne of Tigers
How long has Eduardo Novaes been fighting?
Eduardo Novaes has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Feb. 10, 2017 at One Championship - Throne of Tigers. They have accumalated roughly 7 minutes and 50 seconds of professional combat.