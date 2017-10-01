Eduardo Novaes Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 0-1-0

FAQ's

Eduardo Novaes next fight? N/A

Eduardo Novaes last fight? Eduardo Novaes lost their last fight against Muhammad Aiman by KO (Body Kick) on Feb. 10, 2017 at One Championship - Throne of Tigers.

Is Eduardo Novaes retired? Eduardo Novaes last fought Muhammad Aiman 5 years 2 months and 28 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Should I bet on Eduardo Novaes ? Eduardo Novaes has a 0% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.

According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Eduardo Novaes betting fights, you would have lost $0.

Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.

Where is Eduardo Novaes from? Eduardo Novaes is from Singapore, Brazil.

Has Eduardo Novaes ever been knocked out? Eduardo Novaes has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Body Kick) from Muhammad Aiman on Feb. 10, 2017 at One Championship - Throne of Tigers