Eduardo Novaes Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 0-1-0

de Oliveira made his MMA debut in 1994 during the first edition of Gaisei Challenge Vale Tudo in Rio de Janeiro, with a submission win over Paulo de Jesus. In his next bout he faced Carlson Gracie protege, Crezio de Souza at Duelo de Titas in Rio de Janeiro, despite nearly knocking de Souza out, he lost via submission in the first round.

Last Fight: Muhammad Aiman
Age: 41
Height
Weight 145 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: Brazil
Association: Evolve MMA
0 Wins
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Stance Orthodox
Team Johil Team
Rank .mw-parser-output .legend{page-break-inside:avoid;break-inside:avoid-column}.mw-parser-output .legend-color{display:inline-block;min-width:1.25em;height:1.25em;line-height:1.25;margin:1px 0;text-align:center;border:1px solid black;background-color:transparent;color:black}.mw-parser-output .legend-text{}  7th Dan Black Belt in Luta Livre   Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Mestre rank in Muay Thai (Confederação Brasileira de Muay Thai)
Years active 1995-2019

FAQ's

Eduardo Novaes next fight?
N/A
Eduardo Novaes last fight?
Eduardo Novaes lost their last fight against Muhammad Aiman by KO (Body Kick) on Feb. 10, 2017 at One Championship - Throne of Tigers.
Is Eduardo Novaes retired?
Eduardo Novaes last fought Muhammad Aiman 5 years 2 months and 28 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Eduardo Novaes?
Eduardo Novaes has a 0% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Eduardo Novaes betting fights, you would have lost $0.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.
Where is Eduardo Novaes from?
Eduardo Novaes is from Singapore, Brazil.
Has Eduardo Novaes ever been knocked out?
Eduardo Novaes has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Body Kick) from Muhammad Aiman on Feb. 10, 2017 at One Championship - Throne of Tigers
How long has Eduardo Novaes been fighting?
Eduardo Novaes has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Feb. 10, 2017 at One Championship - Throne of Tigers. They have accumalated roughly 7 minutes and 50 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Muhammad Aiman One Championship - Throne of Tigers
Feb/10/2017 		KO (Body Kick) Yuji Shimada 2 2:50
