Dylan Andrew next fight?
N/A
Dylan Andrew last fight?
Dylan Andrew lost their last fight against
Axel Arcuri by
Decision (Unanimous)Raymond Yager on
Mar. 19, 2011 at
ECO - Extreme Cagefighting Organization 8.
Is Dylan Andrew retired?
Dylan Andrew last fought
Axel Arcuri 11 years 1 month and 16 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Dylan Andrew from?
Dylan Andrew is from Wisconsin, United States.
Has Dylan Andrew ever been knocked out?
Dylan Andrew has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Dylan Andrew been fighting?
Dylan Andrew has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Mar. 19, 2011 at ECO - Extreme Cagefighting Organization 8. They have accumalated roughly 13 minutes and 0 seconds of combat.