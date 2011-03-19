advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Dylan Andrew Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 0-1-0

Dylan Andrews was born on 15 November 1979 in Wellington, New Zealand and is of Māori descent. He grew up around drugs and alcohol abuse and he was bullied at school. In his early years, Dylan played many sports, including rugby, cricket and squash.

Last Fight: Axel Arcuri
Age: 2021
Height
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: United States
Association:
0 Wins
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
100%

Wiki Stats

Reach 74 in (188 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team Potential Unlimited MMA (PUMMA)Heartbreak conditioning
Years active 2006–present

FAQ's

Dylan Andrew next fight?
N/A
Dylan Andrew last fight?
Dylan Andrew lost their last fight against Axel Arcuri by Decision (Unanimous)Raymond Yager on Mar. 19, 2011 at ECO - Extreme Cagefighting Organization 8.
Is Dylan Andrew retired?
Dylan Andrew last fought Axel Arcuri 11 years 1 month and 16 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Dylan Andrew from?
Dylan Andrew is from Wisconsin, United States.
Has Dylan Andrew ever been knocked out?
Dylan Andrew has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Dylan Andrew been fighting?
Dylan Andrew has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Mar. 19, 2011 at ECO - Extreme Cagefighting Organization 8. They have accumalated roughly 13 minutes and 0 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Axel Arcuri ECO - Extreme Cagefighting Organization 8
Mar/19/2011 		Decision (Unanimous)Raymond Yager Raymond Yager 3 3:00
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x