advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Don Frye Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 20-9-1 NC(1)

Born of Irish and Scottish descent, Don Frye began wrestling at Buena High School in Sierra Vista, Arizona then in college for Arizona State University in 1984, where he was trained by fellow future Ultimate Fighting Championship compositor, then assistant wrestling coach, Dan Severn. In 1987, he won the freestyle and Greco-Roman events during an Olympic qualifier. A year later, he transferred to Oklahoma State University–Stillwater, where his teammates included future colleague Randy Couture.

Last Fight: Ruben Villareal
Age: 56
Height 6'1"
Weight 210 lbs
Nick Name: "The Predator"
Nationality: United States
Association: Team Frye
20 Wins
KO / TKO
8
40%
Submission
11
55%
Decisions
1
5%
9 Losses
KO / TKO
5
55%
Submission
2
22%
Decisions
2
22%

Wiki Stats

Style Wrestling, Judo, Boxing
Stance Orthodox
Team Team Frye
Rank 2nd dan black belt in Judo
Wrestling NCAA Division I Wrestling
Years active 1996–1997 2001–2009 2011
University Arizona State University Oklahoma State University–Stillwater

FAQ's

Don Frye next fight?
N/A
Don Frye last fight?
Don Frye lost their last fight against Ruben Villareal by KO (Punch) on Dec. 11, 2011 at Gladiator Challenge - Mega Stars.
Is Don Frye retired?
Don Frye last fought Ruben Villareal 10 years 4 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Don Frye?
Don Frye has a 68% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Don Frye betting fights, you would have lost $0.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.
Where is Don Frye from?
Don Frye is from Sierra Vista, Arizona, United States.
Did Don Frye go to college?
Don Frye attended Arizona State University Oklahoma State University–Stillwater.
Has Don Frye ever been knocked out?
Don Frye has lost 5 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch) from Ruben Villareal on Dec. 11, 2011 at Gladiator Challenge - Mega Stars
How long has Don Frye been fighting?
Don Frye has been fighting for a period of 15 years 9 months and 26 days, their first fight was on Feb. 16, 1996 at UFC 8 - David vs. Goliath. They have accumalated roughly 3 hours, 3 minutes and 4 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Ruben Villareal Gladiator Challenge - Mega Stars
Dec/11/2011 		KO (Punch) 1 2:29
loss Dave Herman SF 6 - Shark Fights 6
Sep/12/2009 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:00
win Rich Moss SF 4 - Shark Fights 4
May/02/2009 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 2:12
loss Ikuhisa Minowa Deep - Gladiator
Aug/16/2008 		Submission (Kneebar) Samio Kimura 1 3:56
win Bryan Pardoe NLF - Heavy Hands
Jan/26/2008 		KO (Punches) 1 0:47
loss James Thompson Pride 34 - Kamikaze
Apr/08/2007 		TKO (Punches) Yuji Shimada 1 6:23
win Min Soo Kim K-1 - Hero's 7
Oct/09/2006 		KO (Punch) Ryogaku Wada 2 2:47
win Yoshihisa Yamamoto K-1 - Hero's 6
Aug/05/2006 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Yoshinori Umeki 1 4:52
draw Ruben Villareal KOTC - Predator
May/13/2006 		Draw 3 5:00
win Chad Rowan K-1 - Hero's 5
May/03/2006 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Ryogaku Wada 2 3:50
loss Yoshihiro Nakao K-1 - Premium 2004 Dynamite!!
Dec/31/2004 		Decision (Unanimous) Akira Okabayashi 3 5:00
NC Yoshihiro Nakao K-1 MMA - Romanex
May/22/2004 		No Contest (Cut Caused by Accidental Headbutt) Akira Okabayashi 1 1:16
loss Gary Goodridge Pride FC - Shockwave 2003
Dec/31/2003 		KO (Head Kick) Daisuke Noguchi 1 0:27
loss Mark Coleman Pride 26 - Bad to the Bone
Jun/08/2003 		Decision (Unanimous) Yuji Shimada 3 5:00
loss Hidehiko Yoshida Pride 23 - Championship Chaos 2
Nov/24/2002 		Technical Submission (Armbar) Yuji Shimada 1 5:32
win Yoshihiro Takayama Pride 21 - Demolition
Jun/23/2002 		TKO (Punches) Yuji Shimada 1 6:10
win Ken Shamrock Pride 19 - Bad Blood
Feb/24/2002 		Decision (Split) Yuji Shimada 3 5:00
win Cyril Abidi Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye 2001 - K-1 vs. Inoki
Dec/31/2001 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Keiji Shiozaki 2 0:33
win Gilbert Yvel Pride 16 - Beasts From The East
Sep/24/2001 		Disqualification (Eye Gouging) Yuji Shimada 1 7:27
win Eric Valdez USWF 5 - Unified Shoot Wrestling Federation 5
Jun/20/1997 		Submission (Choke) 1 0:49
win David Abbott UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) John McCarthy 1 1:22
win Mark Hall UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996 		Submission (Achilles Lock) John McCarthy 1 0:20
win Gary Goodridge UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996 		Submission (Fatigue) John McCarthy 1 11:19
win Mark Hall U - Japan
Nov/17/1996 		Submission (Forearm Choke) 1 5:29
loss Mark Coleman UFC 10 - The Tournament
Jul/12/1996 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 11:34
win Brian Johnston UFC 10 - The Tournament
Jul/12/1996 		TKO (Submission to Elbow) John McCarthy 1 4:37
win Mark Hall UFC 10 - The Tournament
Jul/12/1996 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 10:21
win Amaury Bitetti UFC 9 - Motor City Madness
May/17/1996 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 9:22
win Gary Goodridge UFC 8 - David vs. Goliath
Feb/16/1996 		Submission (Position) John McCarthy 1 2:14
win Sam Adkins UFC 8 - David vs. Goliath
Feb/16/1996 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) John McCarthy 1 0:48
win Thomas Ramirez UFC 8 - David vs. Goliath
Feb/16/1996 		KO (Punch) John McCarthy 1 0:08
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x