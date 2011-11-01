Don Frye Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 20-9-1 NC(1)

FAQ's

Don Frye next fight? N/A

Don Frye last fight? Don Frye lost their last fight against Ruben Villareal by KO (Punch) on Dec. 11, 2011 at Gladiator Challenge - Mega Stars.

Is Don Frye retired? Don Frye last fought Ruben Villareal 10 years 4 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Should I bet on Don Frye ? Don Frye has a 68% win percentage, Out of 0 bouts they have never been a favorite. They have been never been an underdog in 0 matches.

According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 0 of Don Frye betting fights, you would have lost $0.

Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have lost $0.

Where is Don Frye from? Don Frye is from Sierra Vista, Arizona, United States.

Did Don Frye go to college? Don Frye attended Arizona State University Oklahoma State University–Stillwater.

Has Don Frye ever been knocked out? Don Frye has lost 5 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch) from Ruben Villareal on Dec. 11, 2011 at Gladiator Challenge - Mega Stars