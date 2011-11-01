|Last Fight:
|Ruben Villareal
|Age:
|56
|Height
|6'1"
|Weight
|210 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Predator"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Team Frye
|Style
|Wrestling, Judo, Boxing
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Team Frye
|Rank
|2nd dan black belt in Judo
|Wrestling
|NCAA Division I Wrestling
|Years active
|1996–1997 2001–2009 2011
|University
|Arizona State University Oklahoma State University–Stillwater
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Ruben Villareal
|Gladiator Challenge - Mega Stars
Dec/11/2011
|KO (Punch)
|1
|2:29
|loss
|Dave Herman
|SF 6 - Shark Fights 6
Sep/12/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|1:00
|win
|Rich Moss
|SF 4 - Shark Fights 4
May/02/2009
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|2:12
|loss
|Ikuhisa Minowa
|Deep - Gladiator
Aug/16/2008
|Submission (Kneebar)
|Samio Kimura
|1
|3:56
|win
|Bryan Pardoe
|NLF - Heavy Hands
Jan/26/2008
|KO (Punches)
|1
|0:47
|loss
|James Thompson
|Pride 34 - Kamikaze
Apr/08/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|6:23
|win
|Min Soo Kim
|K-1 - Hero's 7
Oct/09/2006
|KO (Punch)
|Ryogaku Wada
|2
|2:47
|win
|Yoshihisa Yamamoto
|K-1 - Hero's 6
Aug/05/2006
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Yoshinori Umeki
|1
|4:52
|draw
|Ruben Villareal
|KOTC - Predator
May/13/2006
|Draw
|3
|5:00
|win
|Chad Rowan
|K-1 - Hero's 5
May/03/2006
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Ryogaku Wada
|2
|3:50
|loss
|Yoshihiro Nakao
|K-1 - Premium 2004 Dynamite!!
Dec/31/2004
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Akira Okabayashi
|3
|5:00
|NC
|Yoshihiro Nakao
|K-1 MMA - Romanex
May/22/2004
|No Contest (Cut Caused by Accidental Headbutt)
|Akira Okabayashi
|1
|1:16
|loss
|Gary Goodridge
|Pride FC - Shockwave 2003
Dec/31/2003
|KO (Head Kick)
|Daisuke Noguchi
|1
|0:27
|loss
|Mark Coleman
|Pride 26 - Bad to the Bone
Jun/08/2003
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Yuji Shimada
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Hidehiko Yoshida
|Pride 23 - Championship Chaos 2
Nov/24/2002
|Technical Submission (Armbar)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|5:32
|win
|Yoshihiro Takayama
|Pride 21 - Demolition
Jun/23/2002
|TKO (Punches)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|6:10
|win
|Ken Shamrock
|Pride 19 - Bad Blood
Feb/24/2002
|Decision (Split)
|Yuji Shimada
|3
|5:00
|win
|Cyril Abidi
|Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye 2001 - K-1 vs. Inoki
Dec/31/2001
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Keiji Shiozaki
|2
|0:33
|win
|Gilbert Yvel
|Pride 16 - Beasts From The East
Sep/24/2001
|Disqualification (Eye Gouging)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|7:27
|win
|Eric Valdez
|USWF 5 - Unified Shoot Wrestling Federation 5
Jun/20/1997
|Submission (Choke)
|1
|0:49
|win
|David Abbott
|UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:22
|win
|Mark Hall
|UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996
|Submission (Achilles Lock)
|John McCarthy
|1
|0:20
|win
|Gary Goodridge
|UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996
|Submission (Fatigue)
|John McCarthy
|1
|11:19
|win
|Mark Hall
|U - Japan
Nov/17/1996
|Submission (Forearm Choke)
|1
|5:29
|loss
|Mark Coleman
|UFC 10 - The Tournament
Jul/12/1996
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|11:34
|win
|Brian Johnston
|UFC 10 - The Tournament
Jul/12/1996
|TKO (Submission to Elbow)
|John McCarthy
|1
|4:37
|win
|Mark Hall
|UFC 10 - The Tournament
Jul/12/1996
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|10:21
|win
|Amaury Bitetti
|UFC 9 - Motor City Madness
May/17/1996
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|9:22
|win
|Gary Goodridge
|UFC 8 - David vs. Goliath
Feb/16/1996
|Submission (Position)
|John McCarthy
|1
|2:14
|win
|Sam Adkins
|UFC 8 - David vs. Goliath
Feb/16/1996
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|John McCarthy
|1
|0:48
|win
|Thomas Ramirez
|UFC 8 - David vs. Goliath
Feb/16/1996
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|1
|0:08