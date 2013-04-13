advertisement - continue reading below
David Abbott Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 10-15-0

Abbott was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California. Abbott began practicing amateur wrestling when he was nine years old, and continued through high school where he also played football. He then continued wrestling in college, where he was a NJCAA All-American. He then attended California State University, Long Beach where he graduated with a degree in History. During this time he was trained in boxing by Noe Cruz who also trained world champion boxer Carlos Palomino at the Westminster Boxing Gym.

Last Fight: Ruben Villareal
Age: 57
Height 6'0"
Weight 250 lbs
Nick Name: David Abbott
Nationality: United States
Association:
10 Wins
KO / TKO
7
70%
Submission
3
30%
Decisions
1
10%
15 Losses
KO / TKO
8
53%
Submission
5
33%
Decisions
2
13%

Wiki Stats

Years active 1995–1998, 2003–2009, 2013
University California State University, Long Beach

FAQ's

David Abbott next fight?
N/A
David Abbott last fight?
David Abbott lost their last fight against Ruben Villareal by TKO (Punches) on Apr. 13, 2013 at KOTC - Fighting Legends.
Is David Abbott retired?
David Abbott last fought Ruben Villareal 9 years and 22 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is David Abbott from?
David Abbott is from Huntington Beach, California, United States.
Did David Abbott go to college?
David Abbott attended California State University, Long Beach.
Has David Abbott ever been knocked out?
David Abbott has lost 8 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Ruben Villareal on Apr. 13, 2013 at KOTC - Fighting Legends
How long has David Abbott been fighting?
David Abbott has been fighting for a period of 17 years 8 months and 27 days, their first fight was on Jul. 14, 1995 at UFC 6 - Clash of the Titans. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 59 minutes and 58 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Ruben Villareal KOTC - Fighting Legends
Apr/13/2013 		TKO (Punches) 2 2:06
win Mike Bourke Wargods/Ken Shamrock Productions - The Valentine's Eve Massacre
Feb/13/2009 		KO (Punches) 1 0:29
loss Kevin Ferguson EliteXC - Street Certified
Feb/16/2008 		KO (Punches)Troy Waugh Troy Waugh 1 0:43
loss Gary Turner Cage Rage 21 - Judgement Day
Apr/21/2007 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:31
loss Paul Buentello Strikeforce - Tank vs. Buentello
Oct/07/2006 		KO (Punch)Marcos Rosales Marcos Rosales 1 0:43
loss Hidehiko Yoshida Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005
Aug/28/2005 		Submission (Single Wing Choke)Yuji Shimada Yuji Shimada 1 7:40
win Wesley Correira ROTR 7 - Rumble on the Rock 7
May/07/2005 		KO (Punch)Larry Landless Larry Landless 1 1:23
loss Wesley Correira UFC 45 - Revolution
Nov/21/2003 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 2:14
loss Kimo Leopoldo UFC 43 - Meltdown
Jun/06/2003 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)Larry Landless Larry Landless 1 1:59
loss Frank Mir UFC 41 - Onslaught
Feb/28/2003 		Submission (Toe Hold)Larry Landless Larry Landless 1 0:46
loss Pedro Rizzo UFC 17.5 - Ultimate Brazil
Oct/16/1998 		KO (Punch)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 8:07
win Hugo Duarte UFC 17 - Redemption
May/15/1998 		TKO (Punches)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 0:43
win Yoji Anjo UFC 15.5 - Ultimate Japan 1
Dec/21/1997 		Decision (Unanimous)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 15:00
loss Maurice Smith UFC 15 - Collision Course
Oct/17/1997 		TKO (Leg Kicks)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 8:08
loss Vitor Belfort UFC 13 - The Ultimate Force
May/30/1997 		TKO (Punches)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 0:52
loss Don Frye UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 1:22
win Steve Nelmark UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996 		KO (Punch)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 1:03
win Cal Worsham UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1996
Dec/07/1996 		TKO (Submission to Punches)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 2:51
loss Scott Ferrozzo UFC 11 - The Proving Ground
Sep/20/1996 		Decision (Unanimous)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 15:00
win Sam Adkins UFC 11 - The Proving Ground
Sep/20/1996 		Submission (Forearm Choke)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 2:06
loss Dan Severn UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1995
Dec/16/1995 		Decision (Unanimous)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 18:00
win Steve Jennum UFC - Ultimate Ultimate 1995
Dec/16/1995 		Submission (Neck Crank)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 1:14
loss Oleg Taktarov UFC 6 - Clash of the Titans
Jul/14/1995 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 17:45
win Paul Varelans UFC 6 - Clash of the Titans
Jul/14/1995 		TKO (Punches)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 1:53
win John Matua UFC 6 - Clash of the Titans
Jul/14/1995 		KO (Punch)John McCarthy John McCarthy 1 0:20
bj penn logo
