Daron Cruickshank Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 24-15-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Daron Cruickshank next fight? N/A

Daron Cruickshank last fight? Daron Cruickshank lost their last fight against Guilherme Faria de Souza by Decision (Split) on Aug. 06, 2021 at XFC 45 - Xtreme Fighting Championships.

Is Daron Cruickshank retired? Daron Cruickshank last fought Guilherme Faria de Souza 8 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Daron Cruickshank from? Daron Cruickshank is from Wayne, Michigan, United States.

Did Daron Cruickshank go to college? Daron Cruickshank attended Olivet College.

Has Daron Cruickshank ever been knocked out? Daron Cruickshank has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch) from Yusuke Yachi on Apr. 16, 2017 at Rizin 5 - Rizin 2017 in Yokohama: Sakura