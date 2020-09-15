Danyelle Wolf next fight?
N/A
Danyelle Wolf last fight?
Danyelle Wolf won their last fight against
Taneisha Tennant by
Decision (Unanimous) on
Sep. 15, 2020 at
Dana White's Contender Series - Contender Series 2020: Week 7.
Is Danyelle Wolf retired?
Danyelle Wolf last fought
Taneisha Tennant 1 year 7 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Danyelle Wolf from?
Danyelle Wolf is from Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, United States.
Did Danyelle Wolf go to college?
Danyelle Wolf attended Millersville University of Pennsylvania.
Has Danyelle Wolf ever been knocked out?
Danyelle Wolf has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Danyelle Wolf been fighting?
Danyelle Wolf has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Sep. 15, 2020 at Dana White's Contender Series - Contender Series 2020: Week 7. They have accumalated roughly 15 minutes and 0 seconds of combat.