advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Danyelle Wolf Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 1-0-0

She is from York, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Eastern York High School in 2002, she graduated from Millersville University of Pennsylvania where she was a three-sport athlete in basketball, track (heptathlon), and field hockey.

Last Fight: Taneisha Tennant
Age: 38
Height 5'11"
Weight 145 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: United States
Association: Tiger Muay Thai
1 Wins
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
100%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%

Wiki Stats

Residence San Diego, California, United States
Reach 70.0 in (178 cm)
Style Boxing
Stance Orthodox
Team Alliance MMA Kings MMA
University Millersville University of Pennsylvania

FAQ's

Danyelle Wolf next fight?
N/A
Danyelle Wolf last fight?
Danyelle Wolf won their last fight against Taneisha Tennant by Decision (Unanimous) on Sep. 15, 2020 at Dana White's Contender Series - Contender Series 2020: Week 7.
Is Danyelle Wolf retired?
Danyelle Wolf last fought Taneisha Tennant 1 year 7 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Danyelle Wolf from?
Danyelle Wolf is from Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, United States.
Did Danyelle Wolf go to college?
Danyelle Wolf attended Millersville University of Pennsylvania.
Has Danyelle Wolf ever been knocked out?
Danyelle Wolf has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Danyelle Wolf been fighting?
Danyelle Wolf has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Sep. 15, 2020 at Dana White's Contender Series - Contender Series 2020: Week 7. They have accumalated roughly 15 minutes and 0 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Taneisha Tennant Dana White's Contender Series - Contender Series 2020: Week 7
Sep/15/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) Mark Smith 3 5:00
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x