Danyelle Wolf Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 1-0-0

FAQ's

Danyelle Wolf next fight? N/A

Danyelle Wolf last fight? Danyelle Wolf won their last fight against Taneisha Tennant by Decision (Unanimous) on Sep. 15, 2020 at Dana White's Contender Series - Contender Series 2020: Week 7.

Is Danyelle Wolf retired? Danyelle Wolf last fought Taneisha Tennant 1 year 7 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Danyelle Wolf from? Danyelle Wolf is from Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, United States.

Did Danyelle Wolf go to college? Danyelle Wolf attended Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

Has Danyelle Wolf ever been knocked out? Danyelle Wolf has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.