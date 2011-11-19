advertisement - continue reading below
Daniel Lambert Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 1-0-0

Lambert grew up in the community of St. Malo, in southeastern Manitoba, and played his minor hockey in St. Malo, Steinbach, and Ste. Anne. He played one season of high school hockey in Warroad, Minnesota, before joining the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League as a 16-year-old in 1986.

Last Fight: Jan Malik
Age: 2021
Height
Weight 185 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: England
Association: Combat and Exercise
1 Wins
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%

Wiki Stats

FAQ's

Daniel Lambert next fight?
N/A
Daniel Lambert last fight?
Daniel Lambert won their last fight against Jan Malik by TKO (Punches) on Nov. 19, 2011 at Fight UK MMA - Fight UK 5.
Is Daniel Lambert retired?
Daniel Lambert last fought Jan Malik 10 years 5 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Daniel Lambert from?
Daniel Lambert is from England.
Has Daniel Lambert ever been knocked out?
Daniel Lambert has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Daniel Lambert been fighting?
Daniel Lambert has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Nov. 19, 2011 at Fight UK MMA - Fight UK 5. They have accumalated roughly 5 minutes and 17 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Jan Malik Fight UK MMA - Fight UK 5
Nov/19/2011 		TKO (Punches) 2 0:17
