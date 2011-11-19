Daniel Lambert Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 1-0-0

FAQ's

Daniel Lambert next fight? N/A

Daniel Lambert last fight? Daniel Lambert won their last fight against Jan Malik by TKO (Punches) on Nov. 19, 2011 at Fight UK MMA - Fight UK 5.

Is Daniel Lambert retired? Daniel Lambert last fought Jan Malik 10 years 5 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Daniel Lambert from? Daniel Lambert is from England.

Has Daniel Lambert ever been knocked out? Daniel Lambert has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.