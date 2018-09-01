Phil Brooks Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 0-1-0 NC(1)

Phil Brooks next fight? N/A

Phil Brooks last fight? Phil Brooks had a no contest in their last fight against Mike Jackson by No Contest (Overturned) on Jun. 09, 2018 at UFC 225 - Whittaker vs. Romero 2.

Is Phil Brooks retired? Phil Brooks last fought Mike Jackson 3 years 10 months and 24 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Phil Brooks from? Phil Brooks is from Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Has Phil Brooks ever been knocked out? Phil Brooks has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) to Mickey Gall on Sep / 10 / 2016 at UFC 203 - Miocic vs. Overeem