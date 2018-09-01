Phil Brooks next fight?
N/A
Phil Brooks last fight?
Phil Brooks had a no contest in their last fight against
Mike Jackson by
No Contest (Overturned) on
Jun. 09, 2018 at
UFC 225 - Whittaker vs. Romero 2.
Is Phil Brooks retired?
Phil Brooks last fought
Mike Jackson 3 years 10 months and 24 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Phil Brooks from?
Phil Brooks is from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
Has Phil Brooks ever been knocked out?
Phil Brooks has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) to Mickey Gall on Sep / 10 / 2016 at UFC 203 - Miocic vs. Overeem
How long has Phil Brooks been fighting?
Phil Brooks has been fighting for a period of 1 year 8 months and 29 days, their first fight was on Sep. 10, 2016 at UFC 203 - Miocic vs. Overeem. They have accumalated roughly 17 minutes and 14 seconds of combat.