Ciaran Campbell Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 0-1-0

Last Fight: Conor McGregor
Age: 2021
Height
Weight 145 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: Ireland
Association: Antrim MMA
0 Wins
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

University Brunel University London

FAQ's

Ciaran Campbell next fight?
N/A
Ciaran Campbell last fight?
Ciaran Campbell lost their last fight against Conor McGregor by TKO (Punches) on Feb. 17, 2007 at ROT - Ring of Truth 6.
Is Ciaran Campbell retired?
Ciaran Campbell last fought Conor McGregor 15 years 2 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Ciaran Campbell from?
Ciaran Campbell is from Dublin, Ireland.
Did Ciaran Campbell go to college?
Ciaran Campbell attended Brunel University London.
Has Ciaran Campbell ever been knocked out?
Ciaran Campbell has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Conor McGregor on Feb. 17, 2007 at ROT - Ring of Truth 6
How long has Ciaran Campbell been fighting?
Ciaran Campbell has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Feb. 17, 2007 at ROT - Ring of Truth 6. They have accumalated roughly 1 minutes and 31 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Conor McGregor ROT - Ring of Truth 6
Feb/17/2007 		TKO (Punches) David Jones 1 1:31
