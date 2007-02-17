Ciaran Campbell Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 0-1-0

FAQ's

Ciaran Campbell next fight? N/A

Ciaran Campbell last fight? Ciaran Campbell lost their last fight against Conor McGregor by TKO (Punches) on Feb. 17, 2007 at ROT - Ring of Truth 6.

Is Ciaran Campbell retired? Ciaran Campbell last fought Conor McGregor 15 years 2 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Ciaran Campbell from? Ciaran Campbell is from Dublin, Ireland.

Did Ciaran Campbell go to college? Ciaran Campbell attended Brunel University London.

Has Ciaran Campbell ever been knocked out? Ciaran Campbell has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Conor McGregor on Feb. 17, 2007 at ROT - Ring of Truth 6