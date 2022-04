Cheyanne Vlismas Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 14-9-1

FAQ's

Cheyanne Vlismas next fight? N/A

Cheyanne Vlismas last fight? Cheyanne Vlismas won their last fight against Mallory Martin by Decision (Unanimous)Chris Tognoni on Dec. 04, 2021 at UFC on ESPN 31 - Font vs. Aldo.

Is Cheyanne Vlismas retired? Cheyanne Vlismas last fought Mallory Martin 5 months and ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Cheyanne Vlismas from? Cheyanne Vlismas is from Clearwater, Florida, United States.

Has Cheyanne Vlismas ever been knocked out? Cheyanne Vlismas has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Dislocated Elbow)Mark Smith from Vanessa Demopoulos on Jun. 17, 2017 at Tuff-N-Uff - Pack The Mack 4