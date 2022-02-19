|Last Fight:
|Brandon Bell
|Age:
|33
|Height
|5'10"
|Weight
|175 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Irish"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Whaling City Boxing
|Reach
|71 in (180 cm)
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Whaling City BoxingRivera Athletic Center
|Wrestling
|NCAA Division III Wrestling
|Years active
|2008, 2012–2017, 2022-present
|University
|Johnson & Wales UniversityColby Community College
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Brandon Bell
|Bellator 274 - Gracie vs. Storley
Feb/19/2022
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|2
|0:32
|loss
|Fernando Gonzalez
|Bellator 182 - Koreshkov vs. Njokuani
Aug/25/2017
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Rob Hinds
|3
|1:02
|loss
|Paul Daley
|Bellator 170 - Sonnen vs. Ortiz
Jan/21/2017
|KO (Flying Knee)
|Mike Beltran
|1
|2:27
|win
|Saad Awad
|Bellator 163 - McGeary vs. Davis
Nov/04/2016
|KO (Punch)
|Kevin MacDonald
|1
|1:26
|loss
|Evangelista Santos
|Bellator 153 - Koreshkov vs. Henderson
Apr/22/2016
|Submission (Heel Hook)
|Todd Anderson
|1
|0:30
|win
|Ken Hasegawa
|Rizin Fighting Federation - Iza no Mai
Dec/31/2015
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Kenichi Serizawa
|2
|1:54
|win
|Dennis Olson
|Bellator 144 - Halsey vs. Carvalho
Oct/23/2015
|KO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|4:37
|win
|Roger Carroll
|Bellator 140 - Lima vs. Koreshkov
Jul/17/2015
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|1
|2:06
|win
|Curtis Millender
|Bellator 134 - British Invasion
Feb/27/2015
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:37
|loss
|Tamdan McCrory
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 123
Sep/05/2014
|KO (Punches)
|Jason Herzog
|1
|0:21
|loss
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 114
Mar/28/2014
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|John McCarthy
|2
|1:22
|win
|Mikkel Parlo
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 107
Nov/08/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|Kerry Hatley
|2
|1:39
|win
|Joe Pacheco
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 102
Oct/04/2013
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|John McCarthy
|2
|2:41
|win
|Justin Torrey
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 98
Sep/07/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|Todd Anderson
|2
|3:28
|win
|Yair Moguel
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 91
Feb/28/2013
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Robert Romero
|1
|0:57
|loss
|Aaron Johnson
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 89
Feb/14/2013
|Submission (Armbar)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|0:15
|win
|Sam McCoy
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 81
Nov/16/2012
|KO (Punches)
|Todd Anderson
|1
|2:49
|win
|Shedrick Goodridge
|CES MMA - Real Pain
Oct/06/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:36
|win
|Harley Beekman
|CES MMA - Never Surrender
Apr/13/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|win
|Josh Mellen
|CES MMA - Extreme Measures
Feb/03/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|1:32
|win
|Mike Manna
|USFL - War in the Woods 2
Feb/23/2008
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:15
|win
|James Hoyt
|BATS - Battle at the Sun
Aug/03/2008
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Kevin Mulhall
|1
|0:31