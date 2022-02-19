Brennan Ward Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 16-6-0

FAQ's

Brennan Ward next fight? N/A

Brennan Ward last fight? Brennan Ward won their last fight against Brandon Bell by TKO (Punches) on Feb. 19, 2022 at Bellator 274 - Gracie vs. Storley.

Is Brennan Ward retired? Brennan Ward last fought Brandon Bell 2 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Brennan Ward from? Brennan Ward is from Waterford, Connecticut, United States.

Did Brennan Ward go to college? Brennan Ward attended Johnson & Wales UniversityColby Community College.

Has Brennan Ward ever been knocked out? Brennan Ward has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Flying Knee) from Paul Daley on Jan. 21, 2017 at Bellator 170 - Sonnen vs. Ortiz