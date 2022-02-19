advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Brennan Ward Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 16-6-0

Ward was born in New London, Connecticut and raised in Waterford, Connecticut. Ward's father, Kent, owns a boxing gym, Whaling City Boxing (New London), where Ward began training from a young age. He competed in wrestling at Waterford High School, graduating in 2006, before continuing his career at Colby Community College. Ward later transferred to Johnson & Wales University, which has a Division III program. At Johnson & Wales, Ward demonstrated his talents, earning All-American honors and was also the runner-up in the nation for his weight class, after winning the New England title.

Last Fight: Brandon Bell
Age: 33
Height 5'10"
Weight 175 lbs
Nick Name: "Irish"
Nationality: United States
Association: Whaling City Boxing
16 Wins
KO / TKO
10
62%
Submission
5
31%
Decisions
1
6%
6 Losses
KO / TKO
2
33%
Submission
4
66%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 71 in (180 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team Whaling City BoxingRivera Athletic Center
Wrestling NCAA Division III Wrestling
Years active 2008, 2012–2017, 2022-present
University Johnson & Wales UniversityColby Community College

FAQ's

Brennan Ward next fight?
N/A
Brennan Ward last fight?
Brennan Ward won their last fight against Brandon Bell by TKO (Punches) on Feb. 19, 2022 at Bellator 274 - Gracie vs. Storley.
Is Brennan Ward retired?
Brennan Ward last fought Brandon Bell 2 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Brennan Ward from?
Brennan Ward is from Waterford, Connecticut, United States.
Did Brennan Ward go to college?
Brennan Ward attended Johnson & Wales UniversityColby Community College.
Has Brennan Ward ever been knocked out?
Brennan Ward has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Flying Knee) from Paul Daley on Jan. 21, 2017 at Bellator 170 - Sonnen vs. Ortiz
How long has Brennan Ward been fighting?
Brennan Ward has been fighting for a period of 13 years 6 months and 16 days, their first fight was on Aug. 03, 2008 at BATS - Battle at the Sun. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 31 minutes and 37 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Brandon Bell Bellator 274 - Gracie vs. Storley
Feb/19/2022 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 2 0:32
loss Fernando Gonzalez Bellator 182 - Koreshkov vs. Njokuani
Aug/25/2017 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Rob Hinds 3 1:02
loss Paul Daley Bellator 170 - Sonnen vs. Ortiz
Jan/21/2017 		KO (Flying Knee) Mike Beltran 1 2:27
win Saad Awad Bellator 163 - McGeary vs. Davis
Nov/04/2016 		KO (Punch) Kevin MacDonald 1 1:26
loss Evangelista Santos Bellator 153 - Koreshkov vs. Henderson
Apr/22/2016 		Submission (Heel Hook) Todd Anderson 1 0:30
win Ken Hasegawa Rizin Fighting Federation - Iza no Mai
Dec/31/2015 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Kenichi Serizawa 2 1:54
win Dennis Olson Bellator 144 - Halsey vs. Carvalho
Oct/23/2015 		KO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 4:37
win Roger Carroll Bellator 140 - Lima vs. Koreshkov
Jul/17/2015 		KO (Punch) John McCarthy 1 2:06
win Curtis Millender Bellator 134 - British Invasion
Feb/27/2015 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) John McCarthy 1 1:37
loss Tamdan McCrory Bellator MMA - Bellator 123
Sep/05/2014 		KO (Punches) Jason Herzog 1 0:21
loss Alexander Shlemenko Bellator MMA - Bellator 114
Mar/28/2014 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) John McCarthy 2 1:22
win Mikkel Parlo Bellator MMA - Bellator 107
Nov/08/2013 		TKO (Punches) Kerry Hatley 2 1:39
win Joe Pacheco Bellator MMA - Bellator 102
Oct/04/2013 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) John McCarthy 2 2:41
win Justin Torrey Bellator MMA - Bellator 98
Sep/07/2013 		TKO (Punches) Todd Anderson 2 3:28
win Yair Moguel Bellator MMA - Bellator 91
Feb/28/2013 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Robert Romero 1 0:57
loss Aaron Johnson Bellator MMA - Bellator 89
Feb/14/2013 		Submission (Armbar) Dan Miragliotta 1 0:15
win Sam McCoy BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 81
Nov/16/2012 		KO (Punches) Todd Anderson 1 2:49
win Shedrick Goodridge CES MMA - Real Pain
Oct/06/2012 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:36
win Harley Beekman CES MMA - Never Surrender
Apr/13/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
win Josh Mellen CES MMA - Extreme Measures
Feb/03/2012 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:32
win Mike Manna USFL - War in the Woods 2
Feb/23/2008 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:15
win James Hoyt BATS - Battle at the Sun
Aug/03/2008 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Kevin Mulhall 1 0:31
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x