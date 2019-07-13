|Last Fight:
|Vince Morales
|Age:
|28
|Height
|5'10"
|Weight
|135 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Golden Boy"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Team Alpha Male
|Reach
|73 in (185 cm)
|Team
Team Alpha Male
|Years active
|2014–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Vince Morales
|UFC Fight Night 155 - De Randamie vs. Ladd
Jul/13/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Josh Rosenthal
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Manny Bermudez
|UFC on ESPN 1 - Ngannou vs. Velasquez
Feb/17/2019
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Keith Peterson
|1
|3:09
|win
|Albert Morales
|UFC Fight Night 123 - Swanson vs. Ortega
Dec/09/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Michael Bell
|3
|5:00
|win
|Steven Peterson
|Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series - Season 1, Episode 7
Aug/22/2017
|Decision (Split)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Benjamin Vinson
|KOTC - Flashback
Jun/24/2017
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|1
|5:00
|win
|Journey Newson
|KOTC - Unchallenged
Oct/08/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|3:04
|win
|Rick James
|KOTC - Home Turf
Mar/19/2016
|KO (Punch)
|Cecil Peoples
|1
|0:08
|win
|Stephone Taylor
|IFC - Warriors Challenge 36
Jul/12/2015
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Willy Solario
|1
|0:56
|win
|Matt Wagy
|WFC 13 - Huckaba vs. Mitchell
Feb/28/2015
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|David Shurley
|1
|0:48
|win
|Drey Mitchell
|WFC 11 - Mitchell vs. Major
Sep/13/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|David SHurley
|3
|5:00
|win
|Oscar Ramirez
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 115
Apr/04/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kim Winslow
|3
|5:00
|win
|Benjamin Amezquita
|WFC 8 - Avila vs. Berkovic
Feb/15/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Milt Wallace
|3
|2:00
|win
|Michael Hutchins
|WFC 5 - Andrews vs. Griffin
May/03/2013
|Submission (Triangle Choke)
|Jason McCoy
|1
|1:20
|win
|Jeff Carson
|WFC 4 - Huckaba vs. Williams
Jan/18/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:00
|win
|Matt Murray
|IFC - Warriors Challenge 29
Dec/08/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|3:28