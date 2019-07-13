advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Benito Lopez Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 14-1-0

In April 2014, Lopez won his debut MMA debut fight against Oscar Ramirez at Bellator 115 event at Reno, Nevada, United States.

Last Fight: Vince Morales
Age: 28
Height 5'10"
Weight 135 lbs
Nick Name: "Golden Boy"
Nationality: United States
Association: Team Alpha Male
14 Wins
KO / TKO
5
35%
Submission
3
21%
Decisions
6
42%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
1
100%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 73 in (185 cm)
Team Team Alpha Male
Years active 2014–present

FAQ's

Benito Lopez next fight?
N/A
Benito Lopez last fight?
Benito Lopez won their last fight against Vince Morales by Decision (Unanimous) on Jul. 13, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 155 - De Randamie vs. Ladd.
Is Benito Lopez retired?
Benito Lopez last fought Vince Morales 2 years 9 months and 20 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Benito Lopez from?
Benito Lopez is from Oroville, California, United States.
Has Benito Lopez ever been knocked out?
Benito Lopez has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Guillotine Choke) to Manny Bermudez on Feb / 17 / 2019 at UFC on ESPN 1 - Ngannou vs. Velasquez
How long has Benito Lopez been fighting?
Benito Lopez has been fighting for a period of 6 years 7 months and 5 days, their first fight was on Dec. 08, 2012 at IFC - Warriors Challenge 29. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 44 minutes and 53 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Vince Morales UFC Fight Night 155 - De Randamie vs. Ladd
Jul/13/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Josh Rosenthal 3 5:00
loss Manny Bermudez UFC on ESPN 1 - Ngannou vs. Velasquez
Feb/17/2019 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Keith Peterson 1 3:09
win Albert Morales UFC Fight Night 123 - Swanson vs. Ortega
Dec/09/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Michael Bell 3 5:00
win Steven Peterson Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series - Season 1, Episode 7
Aug/22/2017 		Decision (Split) John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Benjamin Vinson KOTC - Flashback
Jun/24/2017 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) 1 5:00
win Journey Newson KOTC - Unchallenged
Oct/08/2016 		TKO (Punches) 1 3:04
win Rick James KOTC - Home Turf
Mar/19/2016 		KO (Punch) Cecil Peoples 1 0:08
win Stephone Taylor IFC - Warriors Challenge 36
Jul/12/2015 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Willy Solario 1 0:56
win Matt Wagy WFC 13 - Huckaba vs. Mitchell
Feb/28/2015 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) David Shurley 1 0:48
win Drey Mitchell WFC 11 - Mitchell vs. Major
Sep/13/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) David SHurley 3 5:00
win Oscar Ramirez Bellator MMA - Bellator 115
Apr/04/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) Kim Winslow 3 5:00
win Benjamin Amezquita WFC 8 - Avila vs. Berkovic
Feb/15/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) Milt Wallace 3 2:00
win Michael Hutchins WFC 5 - Andrews vs. Griffin
May/03/2013 		Submission (Triangle Choke) Jason McCoy 1 1:20
win Jeff Carson WFC 4 - Huckaba vs. Williams
Jan/18/2013 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:00
win Matt Murray IFC - Warriors Challenge 29
Dec/08/2012 		TKO (Punches) 1 3:28
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x