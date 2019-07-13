Benito Lopez Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 14-1-0

FAQ's

Benito Lopez next fight? N/A

Benito Lopez last fight? Benito Lopez won their last fight against Vince Morales by Decision (Unanimous) on Jul. 13, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 155 - De Randamie vs. Ladd.

Is Benito Lopez retired? Benito Lopez last fought Vince Morales 2 years 9 months and 20 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Benito Lopez from? Benito Lopez is from Oroville, California, United States.

Has Benito Lopez ever been knocked out? Benito Lopez has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Guillotine Choke) to Manny Bermudez on Feb / 17 / 2019 at UFC on ESPN 1 - Ngannou vs. Velasquez